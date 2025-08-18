Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling...
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages...
HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER...
‘Wear a Suit, Bro!’ Zelensky Greeted by Banner Begging Him to Dress for...
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the...
The Truth About Gaza
VIP
BREAKING: Getting Fired Hasn't Made Joy Reid Any Smarter (or Less Racist )...
Peacock Dropping: Scarborough and Morning Joe Crew Cope with MSNBC to MS NOW...
Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free...
Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY...
VIP
The Hill Reports Dems In a Pickle Opposing Trump's Anti-Crime Policies (Being Pro-Crime...
MSNBC Undergoing 'Lamest Rebrand Since 'Lean Forward'' (the New Logo's Already Getting Moc...
People With Disabilities and Disorders Take Anti-Life Lefty APART for Pushing Eugenics As...
WTAF Is THIS? James Comey's Bizarre, Even Creepy Taylor Swift Video Gives X...

It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Trump is slowly but surely dismantling the entire Democratic Party. First, he defunded their slush fund, aka USAID, then he defunded their propaganda arm, aka NPR, and now he's aiming for the only reason they started winning anything again ... mail-in voting.

Advertisement

Do you remember when they first started pushing for that? It was the year they were so determined to get rid of Trump and retake the country where were willign to destroy us all in the process—the COVID YEAR.

And now these crap policies that handed Biden 81 million votes (ha ha ha ha ha ha, right) are hanging around. Convenient, ain't it?

They never thought he'd win.

They never thought they'd get caught.

Reminder, karma is only a b-word when you are first.

Let's GOOOO.

How about paper ballots as well? Voter ID.

Time to truly protect the integrity of our elections ...

If this gets done, Democrats may never actually win another election again.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And America will continue to soar.

============================================================

Related:

Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)

HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread

Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free Pass' and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong... for Gavin

BOOYAH! Jillian Michaels Takes on Horde of Woke Racist Mouth-Breathers Attacking Her for Knowing HISTORY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)
Sam J.
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages and X Has Suggestions
Grateful Calvin
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread
Sam J.
Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong... for Gavin
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement