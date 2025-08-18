It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat

Trump is slowly but surely dismantling the entire Democratic Party. First, he defunded their slush fund, aka USAID, then he defunded their propaganda arm, aka NPR, and now he's aiming for the only reason they started winning anything again ... mail-in voting.

Do you remember when they first started pushing for that? It was the year they were so determined to get rid of Trump and retake the country where were willign to destroy us all in the process—the COVID YEAR.

And now these crap policies that handed Biden 81 million votes (ha ha ha ha ha ha, right) are hanging around. Convenient, ain't it?

They never thought he'd win.

They never thought they'd get caught.

Reminder, karma is only a b-word when you are first.

Let's GOOOO.

This is part of the pathway for Washington State's return to sanity and stability. This is our state and we will no longer allow it to be pillaged and destroyed by leftists who hate God and the liberty that He has dreamed of and created for us to enjoy. https://t.co/Cmjw6RUVHi — 𝕁errod 𝕊essler 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) August 18, 2025

How about paper ballots as well? Voter ID.

Time to truly protect the integrity of our elections ...

If this gets done, Democrats may never actually win another election again.

And America will continue to soar.

