Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)

Anthony Nicodemo is super excited to read Randi Weingarten's book because Trump and his administration are like the facists.

Or, you know, fascists.

Way to show us you went to public schools, Tony:

Advertisement

Can’t wait to read this book. We are seeing more correlations to historic facists on a daily basis from the Trump administration. Educators have the power to right the ship and make sure that our Democracy prevails. Randi is going to give us a blueprint! @AFTunion @kmclyons https://t.co/YfhgA0d4Zu — Anthony Nicodemo(he/him/his)🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏀 (@coachNicodemo) August 16, 2025

What's a facist? Anyone?

Heh.

Bro, if you're going to advocate for public schools, make sure you check your post for spelling errors.

Heh.

The Nazis banned homeschooling in 1938 to indoctrinate kids. https://t.co/0SduUnpjkc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 18, 2025

Oops.

This "educator" misspelled "fascists" in his post comparing Trump to fascists. pic.twitter.com/IDHYAMARAe — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 18, 2025

Making that amount, and the guy can't spell fascist?

Hrm.

He supports "gender-affirming care" for children. pic.twitter.com/IQ10djV2w3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 18, 2025

Democrats, man. They are just the worst.

Here he is threatening to primary "every single Democrat" who doesn't support men invading women's spaces. pic.twitter.com/X0FDdfclnk — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 18, 2025

So the pronoun guy is literally part of the patriarchy.

Because of course.

He wasn't happy about the Supreme Court decision upholding Tennessee’s law banning "gender-affirming care" for kids.



He responded by saying "Conservatives want to kill trans kids." pic.twitter.com/J3ZcmQsvPN — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 18, 2025

Cripes.

Guess how Tony responded to this? He did what people on the Left always do, instead of debating or having a discussion about his actions, he went after Corey personally.

So this morning a former gay pornstar, @DeAngelisCorey is sharing my tweets because I have pronouns in my bio. Corey loves to attack teachers, but his own record shows he doesn’t hold himself to the same standards. Retweet the same thing 1000 times, doesn’t change who you are. https://t.co/e7GpOUtvQ6 — Anthony Nicodemo(he/him/his)🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏀 (@coachNicodemo) August 18, 2025

Get this man a mirror.

Advertisement

Also, get that harpy Randi Weingarten a mirror as well because she retweeted this hot mess.

Hahaha I love this. You have a rainbow flag in your profile. You obviously hate gays AND you’re a child groomer. See a therapist, dude. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 18, 2025

See two ... heck, maybe even three.

============================================================

Related:

HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread

Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Dipwad Defends Nicolle Wallace From Trump, Calling Her a 'Symbol of the Free Pass' and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong... for Gavin

BOOYAH! Jillian Michaels Takes on Horde of Woke Racist Mouth-Breathers Attacking Her for Knowing HISTORY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.