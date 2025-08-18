Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)

It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on August 18, 2025
Twitchy

Anthony Nicodemo is super excited to read Randi Weingarten's book because Trump and his administration are like the facists.

Or, you know, fascists.

Way to show us you went to public schools, Tony:

What's a facist? Anyone? 

Heh.

Bro, if you're going to advocate for public schools, make sure you check your post for spelling errors.

Heh.

Oops.

Making that amount, and the guy can't spell fascist?

Hrm.

Democrats, man. They are just the worst.

So the pronoun guy is literally part of the patriarchy.

Because of course.

Cripes.

Guess how Tony responded to this? He did what people on the Left always do, instead of debating or having a discussion about his actions, he went after Corey personally.

Get this man a mirror.

Also, get that harpy Randi Weingarten a mirror as well because she retweeted this hot mess.

See two ... heck, maybe even three.

