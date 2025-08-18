Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate
Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a...
Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Sch...
NO ONE Wants 'Spider-Them': Variety Promotes Non-Binary Spider-Man With Bella Ramsey
Bethany Mandel REKT Antisemite Who Attacked Her for Being Jewish and Sending Her...
VIP
Boy Mom Done Right: Loving My Son’s Fiancée Without Turning Into a Social...
It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals...
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling...
Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages...
HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER...
‘Wear a Suit, Bro!’ Zelensky Greeted by Banner Begging Him to Dress for...
Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the...
The Truth About Gaza
VIP
BREAKING: Getting Fired Hasn't Made Joy Reid Any Smarter (or Less Racist )...

She's Still GOT IT! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Won X With This Dunk on MSNBC's New Brand, MS NOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Years ago, Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent many a day making the mainstream media cry as Trump's Press Secretary. For two years, she tackled stupid questions from stupider people, always finding ways to make our pals in the media look like the unserious activists they've always been.

Advertisement

And no amount of insults or crying or attacking would keep Huckabee Sanders from telling them the truth, whether they liked it or not. Since this is the media we're talking about, it's pretty safe to say they never wanted the truth.

That's why we LOVE her response to MSNBC's new branding, MS NOW.

She had another idea for what it stands for:

No. 

One.

Watching.

That's it. She wins X for the day. Everyone can go home now.

Oh yeah, we imagine this new MSNBC will be far more unbearable than the old one. Heck, they might even rehire crazy Joy Reid.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This one works as well.

These are the moments that warm our cold, dead, evil hearts.

============================================================

Related:

Bethany Mandel REKT Antisemite Who Attacked Her for Being Jewish and Sending Her Kids to Nazi Summer Camp

It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat

Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)

HA! Brian Stelter Doesn't Get That He's Only Making MSNBC's Rebranding Even FUNNIER In His EXCITED Thread

Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MEDIA BIAS MSNBC NEWSWEEK RACHEL MADDOW SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Bethany Mandel REKT Antisemite Who Attacked Her for Being Jewish and Sending Her Kids to Nazi Summer Camp
Sam J.
Jimmy Kimmel's Disappointed Conservatives Didn't Stand Up for Colbert's 'Free Speech' (Schooling Ensues)
Doug P.
It's As If Thousands of Losers Cried Out at Once --> Trump Signals He Is DONE Letting Democrats Cheat
Sam J.
Pronoun-Laden Randi Weingarten Fan LOSES It When Corey DeAngelis Mocks Him for Misspelling FASCIST (LOL)
Sam J.
Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a Democrat Started)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement