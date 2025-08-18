She's Still GOT IT! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Won X With This Dunk on MSNBC's New Brand, MS NOW

Years ago, Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent many a day making the mainstream media cry as Trump's Press Secretary. For two years, she tackled stupid questions from stupider people, always finding ways to make our pals in the media look like the unserious activists they've always been.

And no amount of insults or crying or attacking would keep Huckabee Sanders from telling them the truth, whether they liked it or not. Since this is the media we're talking about, it's pretty safe to say they never wanted the truth.

That's why we LOVE her response to MSNBC's new branding, MS NOW.

MSNBC is being rebranded to MS NOW.



The new acronym stands for ‘My Source (for) News, Opinions (and the) World.’ pic.twitter.com/h3MSN2jqe7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 18, 2025

She had another idea for what it stands for:

News, Opinion, and the World?



More like No One Watching. https://t.co/3J1Ye1yLfD — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 18, 2025

No.

One.

Watching.

That's it. She wins X for the day. Everyone can go home now.

The sheer increase of unhinged narratives will be unmatched. They’re off the leash that was already toxic. This one is going to get insane. — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 18, 2025

Oh yeah, we imagine this new MSNBC will be far more unbearable than the old one. Heck, they might even rehire crazy Joy Reid.

I think this is a more accurate name pic.twitter.com/gtNf6pDhqu — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) August 18, 2025

This one works as well.

These are the moments that warm our cold, dead, evil hearts.

