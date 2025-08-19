Young Black Man Makes EPIC, STAT-BASED Case Against Reparations and Woke Host Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on August 19, 2025
Twitchy

Amanda Seales, the self-proclaimed queen of reparations, found herself utterly speechless as a young black conservative dropped a truth bomb so MASSIVE it left her facepalming in disbelief. The topic? Why handing out $50,000 checks to every low-income black American won't magically fix systemic issues. 

Seales, known for her insane-o rhetoric, couldn't handle the truth when confronted with cold, hard facts about the Chinese Exclusion Act and its impact on median household income. But the real kicker? When she demanded to be treated like "your mama," the meltdown that followed was nothing short of legendary.

Watch:

Post continues:

... States. Yet they now have the highest median household income. How is that possible? How come they don’t complain and feel consistently entitled to demand reparations?”

She's outraged that he used STATs to shut her down. This is why so many people on the Left hate math, because they know there is wiggle room. No, Amanda, STATs don't lie.

People who can't deal with STATs lie.

Yup.

Because nothing smart, thoughtful, or worthwhile has ever come out of anyone's mouth after they make the beak hand.

Then claiming she's his mama?

No.

He won this debate, hands DOWN. And she knows it.

