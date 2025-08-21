Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears

You know that feeling when you see something so racist you have to take a moment and process exactly what it is you're looking at while your brain can't quite accept that what you're seeing is real? Welp, we had a moment just like this earlier this evening, as did most of the country when they laid eyes on this nasty, old, white Democrat woman holding up a sign protesting Winsome Earle-Sears in Arlington, VA.

Earle-Sears was there to speak in favor of protecting women and girls from men and boys in their spaces and sports at the school board meeting.

Hey, when people show you who they really are, believe them. Especially when it's racist old Virginia Democrats:

Virginia Republican nominee for Governor @WinsomeSears is speaking out tonight at the Arlington County School Board meeting about boys being able to use the girl's bathroom.



This is a sign being held by a white liberal outside the meeting (Sears is a black woman).… pic.twitter.com/1ik4JBMbcY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2025

Yes.

It's a real sign.

Yes.

It shocked TF out of us to see it as well.

Virginia Democrats are already trying to get out ahead of this disastrous look that could definitely impact Virginia's election this November:

This is an activist with WOFA (We of Action) which is a far left group that has been putting up all the signs on 66 and 395 with former county board member @libbygarvey. Totally unacceptable and Democrats should be furious with them right now. https://t.co/egufwk1ztf — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) August 22, 2025

Far Left.

Right.

HA HA HA HA

She's a Democrat, broseph. And not the least bit sorry for holding the sign up:

Here appears to be the moment she found out that her sign is getting a lot of attention https://t.co/1vs2gHGzIH pic.twitter.com/BluiXPZ9aM — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) August 22, 2025

Look at her SHRUG!

Of course, she and others are already trying to downplay this:

The Arlington, VA woman holding THIS protest sign tonight didn’t want to be identified but says “It was satire meant to provoke conversation around the absurdity of prejudice. If anyone thinks we are actually supporting separate drinking fountains based on race they are mistaken” pic.twitter.com/LRHkWjw8oI — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) August 22, 2025

Of course she doesn't want to be identified.

What a horrific woman.

Winsome Earle-Sears called down the thunder:

I’m disgusted, but not surprised. This is the “tolerant” left Abigail Spanberger defends. I’m the sitting Lieutenant Governor, second in command in the former Capitol of the confederate states. I’m an immigrant, a Marine, and above all, a human being. There is no place for this… — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 22, 2025

Thus far, we have not heard directly from Abigail Spanberger, the white, privileged Democrat running against Sears, but her campaign claimed she condemned the sign.

Yeah. Right.

Ultimately, they're just trying to save face because the country is PISSED:

We *may* need to discuss this on the Scott Jennings Radio Show tomorrow. Lmao - the libs are not ok, folks https://t.co/elmzUZPM4g — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 22, 2025

This is the ugly hypocrisy of the Left on full display.



Will Spanberger condemn it? Of course not — she can’t be bothered



Vote for @winwithwinsome https://t.co/dvngPrk40C — GOP (@GOP) August 22, 2025

There’s a 1000000000000% chance this person has a “In this house we believe” sign in their front yard. https://t.co/Dit09aZArQ — Reilly Richardson (@Reilly_R23) August 21, 2025

Absolutely.

My family lived and survived Jim Crow and now the Left is cosplaying it. https://t.co/5oNwhhFP3P — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) August 22, 2025

Woof. Democrats are in trouble.

WTF is this?

We've been told that this was at a @SpanbergerForVA rally protesting @WinsomeSears ? We understand things get nasty during elections, but WTF is this actually? 🤬 WE NEED ANSWERS #BLM757 pic.twitter.com/lOLfbYjS6Q — Blacklivesmatter757 (@BLM757) August 21, 2025

SOOOO much trouble.