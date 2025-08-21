Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
VIP
The Seven Dollar Cheese Grater Shock: Why Pedicures Aren’t a Treat Anymore and...
Texas Rep. Ann Johnson Goes on Rant Against Her Racist White Male Colleagues
Trump Addresses (and Provides Food for) Law Enforcement Securing Washington, DC While Dems...
Caught by Surprise, Rep. Eric Swalwell Claims Trump Is Defending Slavery
‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
VIP
This Is How Much Gavin Newsom Respects Democracy
She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney...
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant...
Report: Trump Admin Reviewing All 55 Million People With US Visas for Violations
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories...
Understanding The Yearslong Witch Hunt Against President Trump
Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 PM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

You know that feeling when you see something so racist you have to take a moment and process exactly what it is you're looking at while your brain can't quite accept that what you're seeing is real? Welp, we had a moment just like this  earlier this evening, as did most of the country when they laid eyes on this nasty, old, white Democrat woman holding up a sign protesting Winsome Earle-Sears in Arlington, VA.

Advertisement

Earle-Sears was there to speak in favor of protecting women and girls from men and boys in their spaces and sports at the school board meeting.

Hey, when people show you who they really are, believe them. Especially when it's racist old Virginia Democrats:

Yes.

It's a real sign. 

Yes.

It shocked TF out of us to see it as well. 

Virginia Democrats are already trying to get out ahead of this disastrous look that could definitely impact Virginia's election this November:

Far Left.

Right.

HA HA HA HA

She's a Democrat, broseph. And not the least bit sorry for holding the sign up:

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Look at her SHRUG!

Of course, she and others are already trying to downplay this:

Of course she doesn't want to be identified.

What a horrific woman.

Winsome Earle-Sears called down the thunder:

Thus far, we have not heard directly from Abigail Spanberger, the white, privileged Democrat running against Sears, but her campaign claimed she condemned the sign.

Yeah. Right.

Ultimately, they're just trying to save face because the country is PISSED:

Advertisement

Absolutely.

Woof. Democrats are in trouble.

SOOOO much trouble.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
Brett T.
‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
Brett T.
Caught by Surprise, Rep. Eric Swalwell Claims Trump Is Defending Slavery
Brett T.
Texas Rep. Ann Johnson Goes on Rant Against Her Racist White Male Colleagues
Brett T.
She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney Deep Fake Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Trump Addresses (and Provides Food for) Law Enforcement Securing Washington, DC While Dems Shriek
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’ Brett T.
Advertisement