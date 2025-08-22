Barking Up the Wrong Tree: Taylor Lorenz’s Kid Phone Hustle Crashes and Burns
Welcome to the 'Find Out' Part, Bro: Kash Patel's FBI Raids John Bolton's Home BRIGHT and Early (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:35 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Whoa. 

Let's say that again.

Whoa.

Maybe even a third time.

WHOA.

He posted that moments before the FBI raided John Bolton's home:

Where have we seen this before? OH YEAH, that's right. Wonder if they searched Bolton's wife's underwear drawer?

Watch:

More from the New York Post:

FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday morning in a high-profile national security probe, The Post can exclusively reveal.

Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., from 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post.

“NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” he said in a cryptic post to X shortly after the raid began.

Funny how the very things so many of these corrupt, power-hungry bureaucrats did to Trump and his supporters are coming back to haunt them.

Eh. We're thinking John Brennan or Peter Strzok is the slimiest of the swamp rats, but Bolton is indeed up there.

