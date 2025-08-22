Welcome to the 'Find Out' Part, Bro: Kash Patel's FBI Raids John Bolton's Home BRIGHT and Early (Watch)

Whoa.

Let's say that again.

Whoa.

Maybe even a third time.

WHOA.

NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 22, 2025

He posted that moments before the FBI raided John Bolton's home:

Patel’s FBI raids John Bolton’s home in high-profile national security probe https://t.co/Mthavk4heL pic.twitter.com/GpZSjJcOGE — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2025

Where have we seen this before? OH YEAH, that's right. Wonder if they searched Bolton's wife's underwear drawer?

Watch:

🚨 IT’S HAPPENING: The FBI is CURRENTLY RAIDING the DC-area home of John Bolton



This deep state hack is FINALLY being taken down! 🔥



The raid, which was directly ordered by Kash Patel, seems to be related to classified documents



Perp walk him! pic.twitter.com/P498HkYtqc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025

More from the New York Post:

FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday morning in a high-profile national security probe, The Post can exclusively reveal. Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., from 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post. “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” he said in a cryptic post to X shortly after the raid began.

Funny how the very things so many of these corrupt, power-hungry bureaucrats did to Trump and his supporters are coming back to haunt them.

He is the slimiest of the swamp rats. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 22, 2025

Eh. We're thinking John Brennan or Peter Strzok is the slimiest of the swamp rats, but Bolton is indeed up there.

