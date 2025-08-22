VIP
Artificial Intelligence Sends Us a Message From the 1980s

'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's Pointy Head

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Now that Kash Patel's FBI has raided John Bolton's home, we can't help but wonder who's next on his list. Oh, we have a few guesses from the way Patel has been posting ...

For example, this little nugget about James Comey, who apparently authorized the classified leaks while misleading Congress.

This doesn't sound good for ol' Comey:

Yikes.

Maybe if he does another bizarre video on Taylor Swift? Yeah, that should do it.

From Just the News:

Federal prosecutors gathered evidence from James Comey's top lieutenants that he authorized the leak of classified information to reporters just before the 2016 election but declined to bring criminal charges, according to recently declassified memos that call into question the former FBI director's testimony to Congress.

The bombshell revelations involving ex-FBI general counsel James Baker and ex-Comey chief of staff James Rybicki were memorialized in documents that FBI Director Kash Patel discovered earlier this year, but the passages were originally redacted by the Justice Department in versions sent to Congress earlier this month.

Attorney General Pam Bondi intervened and eliminated the redactions, dispatching new versions of the memos this week to the House and Senate Judiciary committees, officials told Just the News.

The memos detail evidence and interviews gathered by U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents concerning classified information leaked to The New York Times in October 2016, ahead of the November election in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Leaked to The New York Times.

How convenient.

*cough cough*

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

