Just WOW ---> Denouncing a Jim Crow Protest Sign Should be EASY, so Where's Abigail Spanberger?

As Twitchy readers know, one of Abigail Spanberger's door knockers held up a racist sign that said if Winsome Earle-Sears wouldn't let men in girls' bathrooms, then she wouldn't let blacks drink at her water fountain. Gross, writing that out even bothers us, and it wasn't our sign.

Now, you'd think with a bomb like that, Abigail Spanberger would want to get out in front of it, especially with the obvious connection of this woman being a volunteer for her campaign, but nope. Oh, her team did release something really lame, but we have yet to hear from Abi herself.

We do keep checking her timeline to see if she's said something, but it's been crickets for 14 hours now.

I asked Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger for comment and her team sent me this:



“Abigail condemns this repulsive display. It’s racist, abhorrent, and unacceptable.” https://t.co/1vs2gHGzIH — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) August 22, 2025

That's it?

Really?

What about Jay Jones? Ghazela Hashmi? Nothing from Abi directly? Republicans have condemned it ...

Following the racist sign from an Abigail Spanberger door-knocker last night, @WinsomeSears, @JohnReid4VA, & @JasonMiyaresVA have all put out statements condemning it.



One canned response from Abigail Spanberger through a spokesperson.



NOTHING from Ghazala Hashmi.



NOTHING… pic.twitter.com/HZnV3iSddv — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) August 22, 2025

Post continues:

NOTHING from Jay Jones.

So Democrats aren't condemning the racist sign one of Abigail Spanberger's volunteers held up to protest Winsome Earle-Sears. We're shocked.

Oh wait, no.

Nah, she'd rather campaign with people like Ralph 'Black Face' Northam.

New Ralph Northam yearbook photo drops pic.twitter.com/AzRU2r0wQD — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 22, 2025

Ouch.

Way to strike a hard tone with a strongly worded retweet of a retweet from a reporter’s account. 🙄 — Karen Hamilton (@KarenHamiltonVA) August 22, 2025

Why would @SpanbergerForVA possibly farm this out to staff?

She needs to actually be in front of s camera on these issues.



This is the Biden/Kamala, hide from everything and try to run the clock gone from bad to worse. — Unplugged (@DeclansWallace) August 22, 2025

Bad, bad look.

Campaign-ending response.

We'll keep an eye on her timeline and the news to see if she eventually makes a statement.

