Just WOW ---> Denouncing a Jim Crow Protest Sign Should be EASY, so Where's Abigail Spanberger?

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:46 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Twitchy readers know, one of Abigail Spanberger's door knockers held up a racist sign that said if Winsome Earle-Sears wouldn't let men in girls' bathrooms, then she wouldn't let blacks drink at her water fountain. Gross, writing that out even bothers us, and it wasn't our sign.

Now, you'd think with a bomb like that, Abigail Spanberger would want to get out in front of it, especially with the obvious connection of this woman being a volunteer for her campaign, but nope. Oh, her team did release something really lame, but we have yet to hear from Abi herself.

We do keep checking her timeline to see if she's said something, but it's been crickets for 14 hours now.

That's it?

Really?

What about Jay Jones? Ghazela Hashmi? Nothing from Abi directly? Republicans have condemned it ... 

Post continues:

NOTHING from Jay Jones.

So Democrats aren't condemning the racist sign one of Abigail Spanberger's volunteers held up to protest Winsome Earle-Sears. We're shocked.

Oh wait, no.

Nah, she'd rather campaign with people like Ralph 'Black Face' Northam.

Sam J.
Ouch.

Bad, bad look.

Campaign-ending response.

We'll keep an eye on her timeline and the news to see if she eventually makes a statement.

