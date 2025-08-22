Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice...
It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism, Jonah Goldberg Agrees to Debate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:56 PM on August 22, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Grab yer corn, this is super entertaining. 

It all started with Christopher Rufo writing about how a new conservatism is emerging, which serves as a purpose of the 'rebirth, or restoration, of our republic.' As opposed to the old conservatism that has turned into a way for self-centered, rusty, bored, petty talking heads to remain relevant as 'conservatives.' You know, conservatives the Democrats like because they hate Trump more than anything the Left has done.

In other words: 

This reads.

Well, for whatever reason, this garnered Jonah Goldberg's attention. 

This question is so condescending and annoying. Just sayin'.

Rufo responded:

Sam J.
Told you, this is good.

Seems Rufo thought this was a subtweet from Goldberg:

And it ticked him off:

OOOOH BOY.

We used to say HOO BOY, but then too many people started using it so we're changing it up. 

Heh.

And here we go.

Sounds like Rufo is ready to throw DOWN, son.

Let's goooooo ...

