It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism, Jonah Goldberg Agrees to Debate

Grab yer corn, this is super entertaining.

It all started with Christopher Rufo writing about how a new conservatism is emerging, which serves as a purpose of the 'rebirth, or restoration, of our republic.' As opposed to the old conservatism that has turned into a way for self-centered, rusty, bored, petty talking heads to remain relevant as 'conservatives.' You know, conservatives the Democrats like because they hate Trump more than anything the Left has done.

Yes, a new conservatism has emerged. We are leading a rebellion against the establishment and dismantling the elements of the left-wing ideological regime—not for the purpose of nihilism, but for the purpose of the rebirth, or restoration, of our republic. pic.twitter.com/fuOnrGA2E1 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 21, 2025

In other words:

The George Wills, Mitt Romneys, Paul Ryans, and Jonah Goldbergs were all once admired, but in the end they let the conservative movement down. They didn't have the passion to fight the radical left. https://t.co/kYogSmiDpd — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) August 22, 2025

This reads.

Well, for whatever reason, this garnered Jonah Goldberg's attention.

So what, exactly, are you conserving? Beyond a brand that helps with fundraising? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 22, 2025

This question is so condescending and annoying. Just sayin'.

Rufo responded:

The better question is, what did you conserve? We are correcting for the failures of your generation, which was unable to defend the institutions from ideological capture. I will put my practical accomplishments against yours any day—and won’t even prorate for age. https://t.co/gPXR5qSHLV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 22, 2025

And don’t lecture me about fundraising. I know for a fact that you have bilked donor dollars with the best of them, whereas I tell supporters that if I’m not delivering the most value per dollar of any organization in their portfolio, don’t give me support. They know I deliver. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 22, 2025

Told you, this is good.

Seems Rufo thought this was a subtweet from Goldberg:

And it ticked him off:

Jonah, instead of tweeting angrily about me, why don’t we set up a proper debate and hash it out directly? Argument against argument, wit against wit. I’ll even let you select the moderator, so you can have home field advantage. https://t.co/gFioUl5ftg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 22, 2025

OOOOH BOY.

We used to say HOO BOY, but then too many people started using it so we're changing it up.

Heh.

Enough. It’s time to settle this argument once and for all. https://t.co/bkpnWNZ0fr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 22, 2025

And here we go.

I’m in touch with Jonah Goldberg and he has agreed, at least in theory, to a debate. I think this would be a valuable moment to clarify the differences on the Right and, as I’ve said, he can pick the moderator. I’m ready anytime. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 22, 2025

Sounds like Rufo is ready to throw DOWN, son.

I'd happily moderate this one-- — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) August 22, 2025

Let's goooooo ...

