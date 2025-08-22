The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK

The Near-Fatal Crisis of Our Military—From Woke Collapse to Warrior Strength
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on August 22, 2025
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

As Twitchy readers know, Jillian Michaels went on CNN with Abby Phillip and gave the entire panel a history lesson ... that triggered them for days. Michaels dared point out the low percentage of white people who actually owned slaves, and how hundreds of thousands of white people gave their lives to end it.

It was a pretty stellar takedown of all boring, 'white America is evil' talking points our pals on the Left, especially on CNN, love to spew. Especially now that Trump is back in the White House.

Phillip went on a podcast to crap all over her guests, who actually are the only reason anyone watches her in the first place:

Tacky.

So tacky.

Oh, and she claims she doesn't like to say bad things about her guests behind their backs. 

She trashes Scott Jennings as well. Jennings is truly the only reason anyone watches that trainwreck of a show.

Fair point.

Heh.

Crazy how these things always come full circle, don't you think?

