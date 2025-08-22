The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK

As Twitchy readers know, Jillian Michaels went on CNN with Abby Phillip and gave the entire panel a history lesson ... that triggered them for days. Michaels dared point out the low percentage of white people who actually owned slaves, and how hundreds of thousands of white people gave their lives to end it.

It was a pretty stellar takedown of all boring, 'white America is evil' talking points our pals on the Left, especially on CNN, love to spew. Especially now that Trump is back in the White House.

Phillip went on a podcast to crap all over her guests, who actually are the only reason anyone watches her in the first place:

Hey @abbydphillip maybe take notes from at @megynkelly Could help ya move outta last place 🤷🏻‍♀️ And while you're at it do a little fact checking... I said "slavery has been around for thousands of years". America is 249 years old. The more ya know. https://t.co/Do2Cg1As4w — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) August 22, 2025

Tacky.

So tacky.

Oh, and she claims she doesn't like to say bad things about her guests behind their backs.

i think she’s been really salty ever since scott became the star of the show , i normally like her but … lately … — A̸̬͌a̶͛͜r̸̟͗ō̵̟ň̷͎ ̵̬̋B̸̧̌ò̴̱w̷̤̎ĺ̵͓ě̶̜y̸̺͛ (@TheAaronBowley) August 22, 2025

She trashes Scott Jennings as well. Jennings is truly the only reason anyone watches that trainwreck of a show.

Give her a break, she has an IQ of 3 😆 — LONG BEACH M.A.G.A. (@MAGAPatriot4DJT) August 22, 2025

Fair point.

Heh.

KKK founded by Democrats and practiced today by Democrats protesting @WinsomeSears pic.twitter.com/hpDeg4ffS5 — RonMAGA (@RAnderson66077) August 22, 2025

Crazy how these things always come full circle, don't you think?

