JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on August 24, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

If you want to know how little Democrats actually care about helping the people they serve, look no further than how they react when President Donald J. Trump offers to help them with any problem they haven't been able to solve. It's crazy to think any elected official would rather their people suffer than accept help from Trump.

Then again, this is the Democrat Party we're talking about.

For example, JB Pritzker is big mad that Trump might come in and do the job he's refused to do in Chicago:

Wait. What? Illinois has worked to tackle crime?

Since WHEN?

Then the d'oh-boy shared a piece from The New York Times to back his argument up.

Try not to laugh.

OH FINE ... laugh. We did.

Yeah, fighting crime makes crime worse.

Totally.

You can already guess how this is going over on X:

Ouch.

Anything to stop Trump from having another win.

Bingo. 

Talk about an insult to idiots everywhere.

What a crazy idea. So crazy that it might just WORK.

