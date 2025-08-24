JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump

If you want to know how little Democrats actually care about helping the people they serve, look no further than how they react when President Donald J. Trump offers to help them with any problem they haven't been able to solve. It's crazy to think any elected official would rather their people suffer than accept help from Trump.

Advertisement

Then again, this is the Democrat Party we're talking about.

For example, JB Pritzker is big mad that Trump might come in and do the job he's refused to do in Chicago:

Donald Trump's threat to bring the National Guard to Chicago isn't about safety — it's a test of the limits of his power and a trial run for a police state.



Illinois has long worked with federal law enforcement to tackle crime, but we won't let a dictator impose his will. pic.twitter.com/hmr0BSKCBf — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 23, 2025

Wait. What? Illinois has worked to tackle crime?

Since WHEN?

Then the d'oh-boy shared a piece from The New York Times to back his argument up.

Try not to laugh.

OH FINE ... laugh. We did.

Yeah, fighting crime makes crime worse.

Totally.

You can already guess how this is going over on X:

"Illinois has long worked .. to tackle crime" ?????



Then you absolutely SUCK at it, and it's time for grownups to take over.



Mass shootings by city, as just ONE metric of how you fail.



Hell, you guys need a separate prison for all the mayors and governors convicted of… pic.twitter.com/9XT3M4cYqW — 2A History (@2aHistory) August 24, 2025

Ouch.

Advocating for rampant crime to continue in Chicago is quite the hill to die on. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 24, 2025

Anything to stop Trump from having another win.

If you are incapable of self-governance, then the Feds must step in to restore order. The people of Chicago deserve to live in a functioning city. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) August 24, 2025

I don't know if Chicago could get worse. At this point, you may want to try, since nothing you've done has worked. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) August 24, 2025

Bingo.

So you advocate for crime? — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) August 24, 2025

Chicago’s average of shootings every weekend is around 40 people shot, but sure, keep weeping for the criminals 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 24, 2025

This is the 2025 equivalent to “walls don’t work.” — Pretty (not) Lieb (@prettylieb) August 24, 2025

You sir, are an idiot. — Geoff Gagliardi (@geoffge11) August 24, 2025

Talk about an insult to idiots everywhere.

Perhaps you should try actually locking up criminals instead of allowing them to roam free. — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

What a crazy idea. So crazy that it might just WORK.

============================================================

Related:

HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread

It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism, Jonah Goldberg Agrees to Debate

HAAA! George Conway Recording As FBI Raids John Bolton's Home Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL -Trump Jr. Wins

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.