Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)

There's dumb, and then there's whatever the Hell this is. We thought that JB Pritzker admitting that Chicago crime was a problem he hadn't been able to tackle was bad, but Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson absolutely out-stupided Pritzker.

Not only does Johnson not want help with his violent city, where roughly 78 people are victims of a violent crime EVERY DAY, but he claims he and his people will RIOT if Trump tries to help his citizens.

No, really.

And Democrats wonder why their approval rating sits at 19%.

Honestly, we're shocked it's still that high.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is now implying his people will rise up against “tyranny” via riots and unrest against President Trump’s administration if he sends troops to Chicago to lower the crime rate.



pic.twitter.com/uO8Wj57eUg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 24, 2025

Well, this explains a lot, especially if Johnson sees enforcing the law as tyranny. You know, when Chicago rejected Lightfoot years ago, we thought it couldn't get any worse, and WOW, we were wrong. You'd think we'd have known better but ...

It's hard to accept that there is anyone this stupid who can still manage to get elected because that means there are even stupider people voting for them.

Chicago will be the next city that gets cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/iSwAczWrdL — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) August 24, 2025

From this post to God's ear.

Sounds like he is inciting a riot to me — Marvin_Myers/gab.ai (@marvin_myers) August 24, 2025

Johnson assumes that since he's living with security and isn't the victim of violent crime, other Chicagoans agree with him. We imagine his citizens, especially black residents who are 20 times more likely to be murdered than their white neighbors, disagree with him.

It's crazy.

We know.

Welcome to 2025.

