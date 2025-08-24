Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie) Cities a DOOZY

Donald Trump's social media was and is like magic in a bottle. There's something remarkably captivating in his hilariously crazed rants that somehow resonates with Americans, making them love him even more. Part of it is we hear his voice when he does this, and of course, the other part is how crazy it drives the people who hate him.

We suppose that's why Gavin Newsom's 'fan account' @GovPressOffice, which has a very low audit score (meaning most of their followers are trolls or bots), keeps trying to recreate how Trump posts. Oh, we know, they think they're mocking him, but really, all they're doing is showing us they have zero to offer ... like Newsom himself.

Their latest blunder is trying to pretend somehow that California is not a dangerous state by comparing it to cities in states run by Republican governors. Yes, you read that correctly. They think comparing a governor to a mayor is the same thing; it's not.

Not to mention, the cities they keep posting are run by ... wait for it ... DEMOCRATS.

This account’s self-owns of posting Democrat run cities that have higher murder rates than other cities run by Democrats are pretty amazing. https://t.co/nrH7Gthlcs — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 24, 2025

It's so hilariously bad at this point that we almost feel sorry for them.

Almost.

Tampa’s murder rate is 20% higher than Los Angeles’ pic.twitter.com/VuwV4UChUx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 23, 2025

Tampa hasn't had a Republican mayor in nearly 40 years.

Per capita, Memphis has 243% more violent crime than Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/tAyKj0Hxgi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 24, 2025

Memphis has not had a Republican mayor since before Newsom WAS BORN.

Fox REFUSES to show you this stat, but we will: Louisiana’s murder rate is nearly 400% higher than California’s pic.twitter.com/dKOaiO4BgL — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 23, 2025

Now, this is state-to-state, but Johnson is not responsible for the state of Louisiana. And as with the other examples, the mayor of the most violent city in the state is a Democrat.

This is not the win they thought it would be.

San Francisco has hit its lowest murder rate in 60 years — 35 murders last year vs Houston’s 322.



Anyone think Fox News will cover that? pic.twitter.com/ejSEyFP1yY — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 23, 2025

Noticing a trend, yet?

We get it, Newsome has found himself a pack of young, ignorant, angry people to make fools of themselves on his behalf, and eventually, when he's figured out this is not going to help him win the primary in 28, he will blame them for what they posted and pretend he was also shocked by some of it.

This is how Democrats function.

