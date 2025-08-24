Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST...
Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-23-2025
Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid...
VIP
Eric Adams Comes Up With New Nickname for Zohran Mamdani That STICKS After...
Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and...
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release...
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment...
Strength Requires Work Which Explains Why Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Can't Do One...
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG...
VIP
Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Has Red State Kansas Possibly Following Texas’ Lead and Redis...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution...
Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final...
Illegal Alien Mom Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Her 12-Year-Old Daughter to Illegal Alien...
George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White...

Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie) Cities a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on August 24, 2025
Office of California Governor via AP

Donald Trump's social media was and is like magic in a bottle. There's something remarkably captivating in his hilariously crazed rants that somehow resonates with Americans, making them love him even more. Part of it is we hear his voice when he does this, and of course, the other part is how crazy it drives the people who hate him.

Advertisement

We suppose that's why Gavin Newsom's 'fan account' @GovPressOffice, which has a very low audit score (meaning most of their followers are trolls or bots), keeps trying to recreate how Trump posts. Oh, we know, they think they're mocking him, but really, all they're doing is showing us they have zero to offer ... like Newsom himself.

Their latest blunder is trying to pretend somehow that California is not a dangerous state by comparing it to cities in states run by Republican governors. Yes, you read that correctly. They think comparing a governor to a mayor is the same thing; it's not.

Not to mention, the cities they keep posting are run by ... wait for it ... DEMOCRATS.

It's so hilariously bad at this point that we almost feel sorry for them.

Almost.

Tampa hasn't had a Republican mayor in nearly 40 years.

Recommended

Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST AF Sign (PIC)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Memphis has not had a Republican mayor since before Newsom WAS BORN.

Now, this is state-to-state, but Johnson is not responsible for the state of Louisiana. And as with the other examples, the mayor of the most violent city in the state is a Democrat.

This is not the win they thought it would be.

Noticing a trend, yet?

We get it, Newsome has found himself a pack of young, ignorant, angry people to make fools of themselves on his behalf, and eventually, when he's figured out this is not going to help him win the primary in 28, he will blame them for what they posted and pretend he was also shocked by some of it.

Advertisement

This is how Democrats function.

============================================================

Related:

Moronic Chicago Mayor Says He and His People Will RIOT... If Trump Tries to Stop Violent Crime (Watch)

Arlington Democrats' Pro-Trans Statement on VA Democrat's Unhinged Jim Crow Sign Only Makes Things WORSE

JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump

HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST AF Sign (PIC)
Sam J.
Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid of John Bolton's Home (Video)
Sam J.
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop
Sam J.
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump
Sam J.
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release THIS Woke Statement on RACIST Sign
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST AF Sign (PIC) Sam J.
Advertisement