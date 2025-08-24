Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid of John Bolton's Home (Video)

Adam Schiff disapproves of the FBI raiding John Bolton's home.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man. Sorry. This is just too funny. Schiff doesn't even want to let the legal process play out before he casts judgment on the raid. Almost as if he knows what's coming. And gosh, what could that be? What could be in Schiff's future? Surely he hasn't done anything that would inspire such actions by the FBI to raid HIS home, right?

Now you see why we laughed like crazy maniacs. The sniveling weasel who spent years targeting and tormenting Trump because Hillary lost and he didn't get the job he wanted at the CIA may finally come face-to-face with his own karma.

Watch this:

Welker: Do you believe people need to let the Bolton legal process play out before casting judgment?



Schiff: No pic.twitter.com/NcgMF46JNS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 24, 2025

No.

Alrighty then.

Of course that Rat would be defending Bolton. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) August 24, 2025

He is starting to feel the walls closing in on him, I think. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 24, 2025

As they should be.

I physically hate this prick. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 24, 2025

Yeah. We hear this a lot about ol' Schiff.

Schiff needs to be next up for investigation and prosecution. — Susan Rob (@SusanRob15) August 24, 2025

Mortgage fraud is a biggie.

Mr. January 6th Committee no longer believes in investigations? Can't begin to understand why except he is about to be investigated! — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) August 24, 2025

He only wants Trump investigated because REASONS.

THIS is gonna be fun.

============================================================

============================================================

