Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid of John Bolton's Home (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on August 24, 2025

Adam Schiff disapproves of the FBI raiding John Bolton's home.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man. Sorry. This is just too funny. Schiff doesn't even want to let the legal process play out before he casts judgment on the raid. Almost as if he knows what's coming. And gosh, what could that be? What could be in Schiff's future? Surely he hasn't done anything that would inspire such actions by the FBI to raid HIS home, right?

Now you see why we laughed like crazy maniacs. The sniveling weasel who spent years targeting and tormenting Trump because Hillary lost and he didn't get the job he wanted at the CIA may finally come face-to-face with his own karma.

Watch this:

No.

Alrighty then.

As they should be.

Yeah. We hear this a lot about ol' Schiff.

Mortgage fraud is a biggie.

He only wants Trump investigated because REASONS.

THIS is gonna be fun.

