Manager of Daycare That Was Broken Into Says the Attention Has Been Frightening and Exhausting

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on December 31, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, one of the Somali-run daycares featured in Nick Shirley's viral video reported that it had been burglarized overnight, with the perpetrator making off with child enrollment documentation as well as checkbooks. X users immediately started pointing the finger at the Osundairo brothers, who tried to lynch Jussie Smollett while yelling, "This is MAGA country!"

The manager of Nokomis Daycare Center in Minneapolis held a press conference about the break-in and lamented that one person who made a video of false claims about Somali daycare fraud had spread fear and exhaustion through the Somali community. Bonus points for effort to the white liberal woman behind him holding the "racism has no place in daycare" sign written in crayon.

"… Shirley's social media claims."

The timing of the break-in and the theft of enrollment documentation certainly seems suspicious. But once again, the focus is swiveled to the effect on the Somali community and not the possibility of widespread fraud. 

That's what we've heard.

Wondering how many minutes it was going to take?

Maybe they were stolen by a competing daycare looking to poach some business.

And hateful messages were left on their voicemail. This wasn't the daycare that shared a telephone number with Gov. Tim Walz's office.

Again, police concluded that nothing had been stolen.

The daycare probably didn't have enough money to buy a computer.

There are plenty of people, like that AWFL with the crayon sign, who believe that MAGAts did this to sow fear in the Somali community. All inspired by a YouTube video making false claims.

Update:

Here's a wider-angle shot of the vandalism:


***

