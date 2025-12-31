Manager of Daycare That Was Broken Into Says the Attention Has Been Frightening and Exhausting

As Twitchy reported earlier, one of the Somali-run daycares featured in Nick Shirley's viral video reported that it had been burglarized overnight, with the perpetrator making off with child enrollment documentation as well as checkbooks. X users immediately started pointing the finger at the Osundairo brothers, who tried to lynch Jussie Smollett while yelling, "This is MAGA country!"

The manager of Nokomis Daycare Center in Minneapolis held a press conference about the break-in and lamented that one person who made a video of false claims about Somali daycare fraud had spread fear and exhaustion through the Somali community. Bonus points for effort to the white liberal woman behind him holding the "racism has no place in daycare" sign written in crayon.

A manager at the Nokomis Daycare Center in Minneapolis detailed "extensive vandalism" at the facility during a Wednesday news conference.



Manager Nasrulah Mohamed reported that the suspect stole important employee and client documents, an incident he attributed to YouTuber Nick… pic.twitter.com/71nNTSXdTT — FOX 9 (@FOX9) December 31, 2025

"… Shirley's social media claims."

The timing of the break-in and the theft of enrollment documentation certainly seems suspicious. But once again, the focus is swiveled to the effect on the Somali community and not the possibility of widespread fraud.

The Minneapolis Police have confirmed that *nothing* was stolen. — Arthur “Arthur Fortune” Fortune (@CBove1) December 31, 2025

That's what we've heard.

Let's see the police reports. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) December 31, 2025

I was wondering when they were going to blame the people reporting on this fraud for the fake break in — Asuka, the redheaded shitposter (@Bigfootpool) December 31, 2025

Wondering how many minutes it was going to take?

Those pesky enrollment burglars! At it again! — J (@NELAbreh) December 31, 2025

You criminals need to give those very important documents back! — GameTechPolitics (@GTP_Podcast) December 31, 2025

c'mon guys, there's a thriving black market on the dark web for childcare records. — Trashy Trump Supporter ☠️🗑️ (@Chaz007299) December 31, 2025

Maybe they were stolen by a competing daycare looking to poach some business.

Yep, too predictable. Magically we were vandalized. — T Rex 22 (@Rex_Man22) December 31, 2025

And hateful messages were left on their voicemail. This wasn't the daycare that shared a telephone number with Gov. Tim Walz's office.

The kids call that “suss”. — Jameson Ritter (@JamesonMRitter) December 31, 2025

“My dog ate my homework” energy — The Watcher (@Oracle_Origins) December 31, 2025

You guys gonna do some journalism on this obvious hoax? — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) December 31, 2025

Again, police concluded that nothing had been stolen.

And yet police reports say nothing was stolen and they showed one small hole in a wall where they kept all their important documents ?🤣🤣🤣 — #MeMyself&EyeRolls (@LisaE333) December 31, 2025

Retrieving all of it should be 100% possible! Things on computers are always retrievable! — KJo (@KathleenKjbs) December 31, 2025

The daycare probably didn't have enough money to buy a computer.

Was anyone not expecting a "break-in"? Like clockwork. — J Nolte (@jnoak76) December 31, 2025

How convenient these documents were just "stolen". Seems exactly the type of thing a thief would be after. Not money or anything valuable. — Erick Hamness (@sr_erick) December 31, 2025

Estimated street value of attendance records: 9 billion dollars — DJ_1-800 (@DJOne8zerozero) December 31, 2025

Not one person believes this. — Liberty Defendr (@LibertyDefendr) December 31, 2025

There are plenty of people, like that AWFL with the crayon sign, who believe that MAGAts did this to sow fear in the Somali community. All inspired by a YouTube video making false claims.

Update:

Here's a wider-angle shot of the vandalism:

An alleged break-in at a daycare center in Minneapolis comes days after a viral video alleged widespread fraud within the state's Somali-run childcare centers. "Enrollment of the children, and also employee documentation that was gone," says the owner.https://t.co/qIKQKItZ7e — News Talk 830 WCCO (@wccoradio) December 31, 2025





***

