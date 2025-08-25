VIP
Adam Schiff Clearly Did NOT Expect Anyone to Have THESE Receipts When He Denied Mortgage Fraud Charges

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff was handed an opportunity to pretend the mortgage fraud charges against himself and Letitia James during his interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker. We know, you're shocked that she pitched him such soft balls ...

And yes, we know there's a joke there somewhere, but it's Monday morning and we're too tired to make it.

Heh.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... against Letitia James, against the person on the federal reserve.” 

“Mortgage is their new weapon to go after their critics... They will manufacture anything to go after their critics.”

Schiff is such a freaking liar. Honestly, we're not sure if there's a more experienced, dedicated liar in the Senate.

Christine Bish, who has been working nonstop to expose Schiff (sorry for the visual), was more than happy to bring a big, mean, truthful receipt to the conversation.

Get him, Bish.

NO MERCY!

We're shocked Schiff would lie about such things.

SHOCKED.

Ok, not really.

She is paid to promote a specific agenda by supporting certain talking points.

Yup.

And clearly, she does it well.

