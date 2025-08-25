Adam Schiff Clearly Did NOT Expect Anyone to Have THESE Receipts When He Denied Mortgage Fraud Charges

Adam Schiff was handed an opportunity to pretend the mortgage fraud charges against himself and Letitia James during his interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker. We know, you're shocked that she pitched him such soft balls ...

And yes, we know there's a joke there somewhere, but it's Monday morning and we're too tired to make it.

Heh.

Watch this:

NBC News’ Kristen Welker: “Are these allegations of [mortgage fraud] true?”



Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “They’re patently false, and the president knows it… [Director of U.S. Federal Housing FHFA William Pulte] knows it he’s essentially doing the president’s bidding against me,… pic.twitter.com/xw2z7p5Gu6 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 24, 2025

Post continues:

... against Letitia James, against the person on the federal reserve.” “Mortgage is their new weapon to go after their critics... They will manufacture anything to go after their critics.”

Schiff is such a freaking liar. Honestly, we're not sure if there's a more experienced, dedicated liar in the Senate.

Christine Bish, who has been working nonstop to expose Schiff (sorry for the visual), was more than happy to bring a big, mean, truthful receipt to the conversation.

They are absolutely true. Over 300 pages of documents, including notarized property records and tax forms. I will put my facts against Schiff's lies any day. https://t.co/2NwIGDbPpq pic.twitter.com/lfQMNP6liY — Christine Bish (@BishForCongress) August 24, 2025

Get him, Bish.

Good on you Christine. Someone has to hold them accountable! Which is darned near impossible when so many have their head in the trough. — Liz Schmitt (@MsLizSchmitt) August 25, 2025

NO MERCY!

It is. People do get prosecuted for this crime. The buyers, the lenders, and even loan officers who originate the loans. When people sign the documents, they do so under penalty of perjury. This is very serious — Christine Bish (@BishForCongress) August 25, 2025

We're shocked Schiff would lie about such things.

SHOCKED.

Ok, not really.

@kwelkernbc is paid to be a dumb journalist. She never, ever questions anyone she is interviewing from the Left for their lies. — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥🇮🇱 (@StopTheCoup2020) August 25, 2025

She is paid to promote a specific agenda by supporting certain talking points.

Yup.

And clearly, she does it well.

