Nice TRY, DBag: Team Winsome Shuts DOWN VA Democrat Official NOW Calling Winsome Earle-Sears Antisemitic

It wasn't enough for Virginia Democrat and Abigail Spanberger volunteer Antia Martineau to hold up a sign that said Winsome Earle-Sears shouldn't be able to share her water fountain if she wasn't ok with men in girls' bathrooms. No no. Democrats are now BLAMING Winsome for the sign because she has 'objectionable beliefs' ...

Oh, and then there's this a-hole who is claiming Sears is antisemitic because she defended herself and used the word, 'cabal.'

No, really.

Winsome Sears had every word in the English language to choose from. She chose “elitist cabal.”



I’m Jewish. That’s not random, it’s antisemitism, plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/IMjW1C1TAh — Marc Broklawski (@marcbroklawski) August 24, 2025

So, we looked up the word cabal and we're not seeing anything about it being antisemitic.

Team Winsome jumped in to remind Broklawski who the real anti-semites are:

.@winwithwinsome was actually the tiebreaking vote to protect our Jewish brothers and sisters against antisemitism when every single Democrat voted against it… nice try though! https://t.co/aJ1J8PjLzU — Team Winsome (@Team_Winsome) August 25, 2025

OOPSIES.

You think this racist sign was the black woman's fault? pic.twitter.com/FIaIT8lj33 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 24, 2025

Uhh. Isn’t this her running mate ?



You really aren’t bright are you. pic.twitter.com/CWBI4VoXo4 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 24, 2025

No, he's not. Otherwise, he wouldn't be a Democrat.

You think this racist sign was the black woman's fault? pic.twitter.com/2v7m07qj2o — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 24, 2025

He does.

1. You just blamed a Black woman for the racism committed against her.



2. Sears has been a tireless defender of the Jewish community.



3. If you're worried about anti-Semitism, why are you a Democrat?

Democrats are now the champions of anti-Semitic hate in America. You are a… pic.twitter.com/Fn8OEoeHdy — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) August 25, 2025

Her post continues:

... party of terrorist sympathizers. Democrats wear keffiyehs, wave Hamas flags, and corner and harass Jewish students who are now afraid to attend their classes. Your party murders Jewish diplomats outside Jewish museums. The majority of Democrats now think a Jewish state has no right to exist. Back to 1. You're a racist troll who supports a coward.

All of that.

No, it’s not, and you know it.



But you’re the same person running cover for the very real antisemitism in the Virginia Democratic Party just a couple weeks ago.



Which means you don’t actually care about antisemitism. You only care about it when it suits you.



Disgraceful. https://t.co/sq9fsyGKq3 — Gary Katz (Official) (@KatzForChair) August 25, 2025

Nonsense - you are the kind of person who would blame the woman for her short skirt. You again are perverting Sears's language. You are repugnant, a charlatan.



You claim to be the victim by wordsmithing but you are the aggressor. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 25, 2025

It would appear that Virginia Democrats' strategy is to try to deflect from their own Jim Crow ideals by blaming the black woman and calling her an antisemite.

Democrats have never changed their racist spots, and this proves it.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

