Nice TRY, DBag: Team Winsome Shuts DOWN VA Democrat Official NOW Calling Winsome Earle-Sears Antisemitic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

It wasn't enough for Virginia Democrat and Abigail Spanberger volunteer Antia Martineau to hold up a sign that said Winsome Earle-Sears shouldn't be able to share her water fountain if she wasn't ok with men in girls' bathrooms. No no. Democrats are now BLAMING Winsome for the sign because she has 'objectionable beliefs' ...

Oh, and then there's this a-hole who is claiming Sears is antisemitic because she defended herself and used the word, 'cabal.'

No, really.

So, we looked up the word cabal and we're not seeing anything about it being antisemitic.

Team Winsome jumped in to remind Broklawski who the real anti-semites are:

OOPSIES.

No, he's not. Otherwise, he wouldn't be a Democrat.

He does.

FuzzyChimp
Her post continues:

... party of terrorist sympathizers. Democrats wear keffiyehs, wave Hamas flags, and corner and harass Jewish students who are now afraid to attend their classes. Your party murders Jewish diplomats outside Jewish museums. The majority of Democrats now think a Jewish state has no right to exist. 

Back to 1. You're a racist troll who supports a coward.

All of that.

It would appear that Virginia Democrats' strategy is to try to deflect from their own Jim Crow ideals by blaming the black woman and calling her an antisemite.

Democrats have never changed their racist spots, and this proves it.

============================================================

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

