Swing and a WHIFF! Ron Filipkowski Tries to Dunk on Trump with Video of His Walk and WOW, That Was DUMB

Ron Filipkowski appears determined to portray President Donald J. Trump as unfit for his role, as are many other mouth-breathers on the Left. Interesting how none of them were this concerned about Joe Biden when he was talking to make-believe people and falling UP the stairs.

We've watched this video Ron posted earlier, claiming that Trump's right leg is doing something strange or concerning several times, and we don't see it. Looks like a guy walking around playing golf.

See for yourselves:

Dragging that right leg again yesterday. https://x.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1959763642888421641/video/1 — Ron Filipkowski ( @RonFilipkowski ) August 24, 2025

The way he shows it at a normal angle and then up close makes this even funnier.

Oh, and in case he deletes it, you can see the video he's referring to in Bonchie's quote-post:

This video contains normal walking and then a close up of normal walking. https://t.co/6SguIwHBP8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2025

Normal.

Sorry, Ron-zo.

Funny, I don't remember him posting about Biden shuffling like a Parkinson's patient. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) August 25, 2025

Hey @RonFilipkowski where were the videos of stumbling bumbling incoherent Joe? — California Patriot (@MichaelWra34464) August 25, 2025

They're going to analyze everything after ignoring a walking corpse for 4 years, lol. — Jeff Kyser (@HmrPoet) August 25, 2025

Hey now, that was different. Or something.

That is definitely the side step when you need to subtly adjust the “boys”. — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) August 25, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA ... and, yeah, that reads.

We just survived a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency and they’re worried about the leg of a man who plays golf everyday? — Universal Basic Instinct (@UB_Instinct) August 25, 2025

Yes, yes, they are. We know. They're dumb.

Sidenote: We don't know if ol' Ron thought blocking our managing editor AND our site on X would keep us from making fun of him ... we'd just like to point out that he's only made it worse. Way to go!

