Swing and a WHIFF! Ron Filipkowski Tries to Dunk on Trump with Video of His Walk and WOW, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on August 25, 2025
Twitchy

Ron Filipkowski appears determined to portray President Donald J. Trump as unfit for his role, as are many other mouth-breathers on the Left. Interesting how none of them were this concerned about Joe Biden when he was talking to make-believe people and falling UP the stairs.

We've watched this video Ron posted earlier, claiming that Trump's right leg is doing something strange or concerning several times, and we don't see it. Looks like a guy walking around playing golf.

See for yourselves:

The way he shows it at a normal angle and then up close makes this even funnier.

Oh, and in case he deletes it, you can see the video he's referring to in Bonchie's quote-post: 

Normal.

Sorry, Ron-zo.

Hey now, that was different. Or something.

HA HA HA HA HA HA ... and, yeah, that reads.

Yes, yes, they are. We know. They're dumb.

Sidenote: We don't know if ol' Ron thought blocking our managing editor AND our site on X would keep us from making fun of him ... we'd just like to point out that he's only made it worse. Way to go!

============================================================

