Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling as ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment...
Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls'...
Take a Chill Pill, Timmy! Watch Walz Lose His Mind at the DNC...
Guys, Take the L! Cracker Barrel Releases 'Apology' About Rebranding, Manages to Make...
Keith Ellison’s DNC Summer Meeting Dumpster Fire: Transgender Tantrums and Viral Cringe Ga...
Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS...
VIP
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)
Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY...
Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of...
DNC's Summer Meeting Kicked Off in a Way That Already Has People Congratulating...
Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting...
Why China Matters So Much
See If You Can Spot the Subtle Differences In Dem Rep. Raskin's Takes...

Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had Won and OMG, MAKE IT STOP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tim Walz is still a complete weirdo.

And in other news, water is still wet.

We're not sure when Democrats decided they needed to swear a lot to make themselves seem more like everyday people, but it's just not working out for them. It's strange how much they want to be just like the guy they supposedly hate SO MUCH.

Advertisement

Not to mention, he's openly fantasizing about what America would be like under a President Kamala Harris.

Yeah, we just threw up in our mouths a little as well.

Watch this:

Walz has no business talking about anyone else's fat ankles.

And c'mon, that's just weird, right? Like, what sort of man talks about another man's ankles?

The worst part is that he's not even a little bit entertaining.

*snort*

It's more than just a little creepy how obsessed Democrats are with Trump's body. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS ONE Speaks Volumes (Pic)

Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS

Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of STFU Juice Over His Anti-Trump Post

Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting Time Trolling Trump

ESPN Destroyed Itself Going Woke Years Ago and No SHINEY NEW (Expensive) Streaming Service Can Save It

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment on FBI Raids
Grateful Calvin
Take a Chill Pill, Timmy! Watch Walz Lose His Mind at the DNC Summer Meeting and Give Thanks He's Not VP
Amy Curtis
Guys, Take the L! Cracker Barrel Releases 'Apology' About Rebranding, Manages to Make Things Even WORSE
Sam J.
Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls' Sports - Vid
Sam J.
Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement