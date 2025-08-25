Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had Won and OMG, MAKE IT STOP

Tim Walz is still a complete weirdo.

And in other news, water is still wet.

We're not sure when Democrats decided they needed to swear a lot to make themselves seem more like everyday people, but it's just not working out for them. It's strange how much they want to be just like the guy they supposedly hate SO MUCH.

Not to mention, he's openly fantasizing about what America would be like under a President Kamala Harris.

Yeah, we just threw up in our mouths a little as well.

Watch this:

WALZ: "[If Kamala were POTUS], we wouldn't wake up everyday to a bunch of s**t on TV & a bunch of nonsense. We would wake up to an adult..."



"May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell." pic.twitter.com/hvfGGnFHff — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2025

Walz has no business talking about anyone else's fat ankles.

And c'mon, that's just weird, right? Like, what sort of man talks about another man's ankles?

Tim Walz is a fcking CLOWN. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 25, 2025

The worst part is that he's not even a little bit entertaining.

His date with Doug Emhoff must not have gone so well last night. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) August 25, 2025

*snort*

I’ve never heard a straight man attack another man’s “fat ankles”. Food for thought. pic.twitter.com/dMRqUBXXle — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 25, 2025

It's more than just a little creepy how obsessed Democrats are with Trump's body.

