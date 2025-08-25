Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS ONE Speaks Volumes (Pic)

Abigail Spanberger has had a really and truly awful past few days. ALL Democrats have had an abysmal time here in Virginia, but they're not all running for governor against Winsome Earle-Sears. And they're not all trying to run a campaign after some crazy supporter brought a Jim Crow sign to a protest to harass Sears.

Now, there have been plenty of posts we think Abigail should delete, but the fact that she deleted this one about visiting churches is really odd.

Granted, it could have been the dunk on the post, but there are several of these all over X, so ... what gives?

If you were wondering @SpanbergerForVA … this is your volunteer Anita Martineau with her church group out protesting “No Kings 👑” & “ICE is today’s SS” … waiving her 🇺🇸 flags and smiling with @arlingtondems https://t.co/gqWBeMqKgn pic.twitter.com/aZa7pa9dd6 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 24, 2025

As we said, Spanberger deleted the post.

Now, why would she delete a post about making sure all faiths are heard in Richmond?

Did someone in her campaign tell her it was a bad idea to push faith? Did she figure out it's wrong to campaign at church? We have no idea what inspired the Democrats' CIA darling to delete a post such as this, while allowing her statement, in which she calls Sears' beliefs 'objectionable,' to remain up.

Almost as if Democrats in Virginia are as tone-deaf as Democrats all around the country.

There's a reason their approval rating is 19%.

Just sayin'.

