Monday Morning Meme Madness

Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of STFU Juice Over His Anti-Trump Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:26 PM on August 25, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

It's crazy to us that any politician would be this openly and personally disrespectful to the sitting president ... we get it, Governor Wes Moore is a Democrat and clearly no fan of Trump, but this is grossly ugly, even for a Trump-hating Democrat.

Especially since we all know Moore lied about having a Bronze Star.

Oopsie:

From the New York Times:

However, when Mr. Moore submitted the application in January 2006, he had not been awarded either the Bronze Star or the Combat Action Badge. He was awarded the badge in May 2006 for an episode the previous December, but there is no record showing that he ever received a Bronze Star, an Army spokeswoman said.

Mr. Moore’s old claim has come to light as his national profile has risen. Vice President Kamala Harris included him in the first round of candidates vetted to be her running mate — questions about the Bronze Star did not come up, Mr. Moore said, while the Harris campaign declined to comment. He also gave a prominent, well-received speech last week at his party’s convention.

So for him to give Trump a hard time about his deferrments? Dude.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Colonel Kurt Schlichter and other vets were none too happy with Moore:

His post continues:

... it's a lie to claim medals you did not earn.

He's right, you know.

Yeah, we're not seeing the liar complain about Clinton or Biden getting out of serving.

There's nothing tough about either of them, which only makes their desperation to appear tough that much more embarrassing.

And nobody cares.

