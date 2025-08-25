Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of STFU Juice Over His Anti-Trump Post

It's crazy to us that any politician would be this openly and personally disrespectful to the sitting president ... we get it, Governor Wes Moore is a Democrat and clearly no fan of Trump, but this is grossly ugly, even for a Trump-hating Democrat.

Especially since we all know Moore lied about having a Bronze Star.

Oopsie:

From the New York Times:

However, when Mr. Moore submitted the application in January 2006, he had not been awarded either the Bronze Star or the Combat Action Badge. He was awarded the badge in May 2006 for an episode the previous December, but there is no record showing that he ever received a Bronze Star, an Army spokeswoman said. Mr. Moore’s old claim has come to light as his national profile has risen. Vice President Kamala Harris included him in the first round of candidates vetted to be her running mate — questions about the Bronze Star did not come up, Mr. Moore said, while the Harris campaign declined to comment. He also gave a prominent, well-received speech last week at his party’s convention.

So for him to give Trump a hard time about his deferrments? Dude.

President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland.



Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know. — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 24, 2025

Colonel Kurt Schlichter and other vets were none too happy with Moore:

Nice Bronze Star you got there, asswipe.



Note that I looked through Trump's Selective Service records back when I supported Ted Cruz in 2015 looking to confirm he dodged the draft. But Trump's paperwork was absolutely proper - it is a lie to say Trump dodged the draft. Like it's… https://t.co/P3Ax6wrJ6P — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 24, 2025

His post continues:

... it's a lie to claim medals you did not earn.

He's right, you know.

Draft evasion for me, but not for thee pic.twitter.com/dbXkZH8aeO — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) August 24, 2025

Yeah, we're not seeing the liar complain about Clinton or Biden getting out of serving.

It seems Wes Moore is taking a page off Gavin Newsom with the tough talk. It won’t work for Newsom and it won’t work for him. — Francisco Chevez (@fchevez1203) August 24, 2025

There's nothing tough about either of them, which only makes their desperation to appear tough that much more embarrassing.

Mr. Bronze Star winner has something to say. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) August 24, 2025

And nobody cares.

============================================================

