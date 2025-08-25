Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS...
Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on August 25, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Watching the Left attack Richard Grenell and his efforts to make the Kennedy Center what it was always meant to be has been fascinating, especially as they claim it is the right who is intolerant, bigoted, and unkind.

It's almost as if our pals on the Left need like a BILLION mirrors.

Luckily, Grenell isn't exactly known for sitting back and allowing horrible people to treat others horribly.

Case in point:

Look how POLITE he was.

And look at how awful Katie looks.

HUZZAH!

Because like other Leftists, she's completely inundated with hate; it practically seeps out of her. In other words, she can't help it.

Truth hurts.

Bingo.

We're going to go out on a limb here and say yes, yes she has been.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

