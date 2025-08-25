Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS

Watching the Left attack Richard Grenell and his efforts to make the Kennedy Center what it was always meant to be has been fascinating, especially as they claim it is the right who is intolerant, bigoted, and unkind.

Advertisement

It's almost as if our pals on the Left need like a BILLION mirrors.

Luckily, Grenell isn't exactly known for sitting back and allowing horrible people to treat others horribly.

Case in point:

The @kencen team posted a group picture at the Opera in the Outfield event and @katiecouric attacked us.



So I responded to Katie. pic.twitter.com/IPvLtWgI6s — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 24, 2025

Look how POLITE he was.

And look at how awful Katie looks.

HUZZAH!

What a disgusting woman @katiecouric — why are you allowing your hate to politicize art?! — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) August 25, 2025

Because like other Leftists, she's completely inundated with hate; it practically seeps out of her. In other words, she can't help it.

Sass and class! Get em, Ric! — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) August 25, 2025

Katie Couric is an intolerant and stupid liberal.



Katie, you’re a has been and your voice is irrelevant. — GOPProsperity (@GOPProsperity) August 25, 2025

Truth hurts.

Katie who? — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) August 25, 2025

Bingo.

Has Katie always been so petty? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 24, 2025

We're going to go out on a limb here and say yes, yes she has been.

============================================================

Related:

Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of STFU Juice Over His Anti-Trump Post

Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting Time Trolling Trump

ESPN Destroyed Itself Going Woke Years Ago and No SHINEY NEW (Expensive) Streaming Service Can Save It

Swing and a WHIFF! Ron Filipkowski Tries to Dunk on Trump with Video of His Walk and WOW, That Was DUMB

Adam Schiff Clearly Did NOT Expect Anyone to Have THESE Receipts When He Denied Mortgage Fraud Charges

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.