Ok, We're Shocked TOO: John Kasich Leaves MSNBC Host SPEECHLESS Fact-Checking 'Manufactured Crisis' Claim

You know, MSNBC (soon to be MS NOW?) only brought John Kasich on because they assumed he'd go along with their claim that Trump's push for making cities like D.C. and Chicago safer is his response to a 'manufactured crisis.' Leftist media would rather deny the problem than let Trump fix it because if Trump fixes it, that's another win.

Advertisement

For Trump.

They're so narrow-minded and filled with hate that they can't see this is a win for the American people as well, which is probably why Kasich set this crazy woman straight.

Watch:

This MSNBC host just got a brutal fact check by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich on the alleged "manufactured crisis" surrounding crime in blue cities.



This may be the last appearance for Kasich, as he just broke their entire narrative apart.



"I heard the term 'manufacturing… pic.twitter.com/8FmaQYQ923 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) August 25, 2025

Post continues:

"I heard the term 'manufacturing crisis. This is a manufactured crisis.'" "No! It's not! It is a crisis!"

Kasich proves that even a broken clock is right twice a day. Yeah, yeah, we know. This editor, though, still isn't a fan after all of the ridiculousness from this guy in 2016.

He was once my Representative, then my governor, and he did a damn good job. I voted for him in the 2016 primary. And he wound up with a severe case of TDS, but I'm glad he's not entirely blinded to reality. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) August 25, 2025

Unlike a lot of TDS-infected people, maybe Kasich is actually really waking up.

Damn! I'm gonna take back some of the things I said about Kasich. — Dave (@davespace_) August 25, 2025

We're not quite there just yet, but we did write about him in a good light, so there's that.

Journalists in gated communities or secure buildings aren't aware of crime.

It's only something they've heard about. 🙄 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) August 25, 2025

It's only something the poors in bad neighborhoods have to worry about.

Right.

The Guard tends to show up to help with disaster relief.....if the shoe fits, wear it. — Brand New Day (@NewToday777) August 25, 2025

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Donna Brazile Makes the Dumbest Argument Ever Pushing FOR MORE Violent Crime in D.C. Just to Own Trump

JB Pritzker Posting Footage of Himself Taking a Walk in Chicago to Prove It's Safe HUGEST Self-Own Ever

BOMBSHELL Declass: Brennan's Hillary-Connected CIA Lawyer Funneled Russiagate Hoax Docs to 'Leakers'

Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had Won, and OMG, MAKE IT STOP

Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact that She Deleted THIS ONE Speaks Volumes (Pic)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.