Ok, We're Shocked TOO: John Kasich Leaves MSNBC Host SPEECHLESS Fact-Checking 'Manufactured Crisis' Claim

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on August 26, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

You know, MSNBC (soon to be MS NOW?) only brought John Kasich on because they assumed he'd go along with their claim that Trump's push for making cities like D.C. and Chicago safer is his response to a 'manufactured crisis.' Leftist media would rather deny the problem than let Trump fix it because if Trump fixes it, that's another win.

For Trump.

They're so narrow-minded and filled with hate that they can't see this is a win for the American people as well, which is probably why Kasich set this crazy woman straight.

Watch: 

Post continues:

"I heard the term 'manufacturing crisis. This is a manufactured crisis.'"

"No! It's not! It is a crisis!"

Kasich proves that even a broken clock is right twice a day. Yeah, yeah, we know. This editor, though, still isn't a fan after all of the ridiculousness from this guy in 2016. 

Unlike a lot of TDS-infected people, maybe Kasich is actually really waking up. 

We're not quite there just yet, but we did write about him in a good light, so there's that.

It's only something the poors in bad neighborhoods have to worry about.

Right.

Bingo.

============================================================

============================================================

