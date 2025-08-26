When DEI ATTACKS! LOL! Fed Governor Lisa Cook REFUSES to Resign After Trump...
JB Pritzker Posting Footage of Himself Taking a Walk in Chicago to Prove It's Safe HUGEST Self-Own Ever

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Gavin Newsom better be careful because JB Pritzker is becoming almost as obnoxious as he is, and clearly, Democrats think this is a good thing. Honestly, with an approval rating as low as the Democrat Party has right now, you'd think they'd focus on things that matter to people like safety, the economy, job creation ...

Then again, Trump is doing their jobs for them, and they know it. 

That's probably why Newsom and Pritzker are pulling ridiculous stunts and posting nonsensical things on social media.

Case in point, Pritzer walking his tubby arse around Chicago in the early morning hours ... 

You're making the same face we did when we saw this, aren't you?

Pritzker is walking in a safe area in daylight with his security detail to prove that Chicago is safe. Ironically, this is all Trump wants for Chicagoans as well, for them to be able to walk safely in their own city. Pretending there isn't a problem to somehow own Trump doesn't help your people, JB.

Let's see him do this same walk on the south side of Chicago at 1 in the morning with ZERO security detail. 

BINGO. 

That's all Trump is really doing in these cities, making them safe for everyone, not just the privileged, wealthy (white) few. Instead of welcoming the help, Democrat leaders are comparing Trump to Hitler, accusing him of targeting brown and black people, and lying about their own efforts to tackle violent crime.

Proving once again, they don't care about people; they care about power.

============================================================

