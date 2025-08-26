Scott Jennings' Reaction to Ranty Dem INSISTING the GOP's Approval Ratings Have 'Cratered' Is PRICELESS

Democrats are spiraling.

Spinning.

Failing.

Flailing.

It's really not going well for them, BUT instead of honestly addressing their issues (of which there are MANY), they just keep on pushing the Trump bad nonsense. Oh, and claiming the GOP's approval ratings have cratered.

No, really.

We're not kidding! Scott Jennings' reaction to the claim is really for all of us. Watch:

Scott Jennings breaks out in uncontrollable laughter after guest on CNN claims Trump and GOP approval ratings have "cratered."



"What are you talking about?! What is your Democrat approval rating and what is Trump's? C'mon, be honest!" pic.twitter.com/fooAtDHDs9 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 25, 2025

Last time we checked, Trump's approval rating was even higher than the GOP's... Jennings continued:

"He's more popular at this point in his second term than Barack Obama was in his and he's more popular today than Joe Biden was in his. So I disagree. I don't think Donald Trump's unpopular by historical standards and at the same time, I don't agree that his agenda is unpopular." pic.twitter.com/HaTQ4E5AY4 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 25, 2025

Democrats need us to believe this is true, that Americans are silently really pissed at Trump about making things better for all of us. Yeah, that's not exactly going over well with anyone, especially with someone like Jennings around who is more than happy to point and laugh at people making the claims.

Of course he's popular. He's doing what he promised. — W D Hatfield (@Notalibtwit) August 25, 2025

Promises made.

Promises kept.

Yup.

Trump has received the most biased news coverage , arguably since Nixon. 9 years of 80% negative, alarmist stories and shamtastic BS. That he was reelected is all anyone needs to know about polling . It's all stupid. — Gronko Dean (@gronko63) August 25, 2025

The American people stand with President Trump! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 25, 2025

It certainly looks that way.

Sorry, not sorry, Democrats.

