Scott Jennings' Reaction to Ranty Dem INSISTING the GOP's Approval Ratings Have 'Cratered' Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on August 26, 2025
Meme

Democrats are spiraling. 

Spinning.

Failing.

Flailing.

It's really not going well for them, BUT instead of honestly addressing their issues (of which there are MANY), they just keep on pushing the Trump bad nonsense. Oh, and claiming the GOP's approval ratings have cratered.

No, really.

We're not kidding! Scott Jennings' reaction to the claim is really for all of us. Watch:

Last time we checked, Trump's approval rating was even higher than the GOP's... Jennings continued:

Democrats need us to believe this is true, that Americans are silently really pissed at Trump about making things better for all of us. Yeah, that's not exactly going over well with anyone, especially with someone like Jennings around who is more than happy to point and laugh at people making the claims.

Promises made.

Promises kept.

Yup.

Sam J.
It certainly looks that way.

Sorry, not sorry, Democrats.

============================================================

============================================================

