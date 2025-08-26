Karma’s a B-Word (So Is She)! Main Reason the DNC Is BROKE Is Just TOO Hilariously Perfect for Words

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at...
VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy

So, we knew Democrats were in trouble because we had seen the 19% approval rating more than once, but we had no idea how badly they were financially off. Now, common sense tells you if you run a candidate who spends and spends and spends, going tens of millions of dollars into debt after raising billions, that you may have some problems after the fact ... especially if they lose.

Like Kamala Harris did.

We love writing that out. 

Kamala Harris LOST. 

She lost BIG TIME.

It's still glorious, perhaps even more so knowing that her campaign decimated the DNC as well.

Take a look at this:

Yeah, that's pretty amazing as well. They've only raised $15 million compared to the RNC, which has $80 million on hand.

Trump said we'd get tired of winning - we're not quite tired of it just yet, though.

It's just crazy that Kamala raised SO MUCH money, and still ended up losing and tens of millions of dollars in debt.

Who knew?

