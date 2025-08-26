Karma’s a B-Word (So Is She)! Main Reason the DNC Is BROKE Is Just TOO Hilariously Perfect for Words

So, we knew Democrats were in trouble because we had seen the 19% approval rating more than once, but we had no idea how badly they were financially off. Now, common sense tells you if you run a candidate who spends and spends and spends, going tens of millions of dollars into debt after raising billions, that you may have some problems after the fact ... especially if they lose.

Like Kamala Harris did.

We love writing that out.

Kamala Harris LOST.

She lost BIG TIME.

It's still glorious, perhaps even more so knowing that her campaign decimated the DNC as well.

Take a look at this:

Axios reported that in the “first six months of 2025,” the DNC has spent over $15 million on Harris’s debts. At the same time, Politico reports that the DNC only raised $15 million in comparison to the RNC having $80 million “on hand.” https://t.co/ALC3DFmsJF — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 26, 2025

Yeah, that's pretty amazing as well. They've only raised $15 million compared to the RNC, which has $80 million on hand.

Trump said we'd get tired of winning - we're not quite tired of it just yet, though.

The DNC secretly burned $20M+ of donors cash on Kamala’s debt while only raising $15M+ vs the RNC’s $80 million war chest - classic bait-and-switch that explains why Democrat fundraising is in freefall. When you tell donors they’re funding the 2026 fight for Congress but you are… — George Nicholas (@GeogeM3) August 26, 2025

They were all running on taxpayer money. So much Federal spending that was supposedly going to “helping the poor” or “curing cancer” was REALLY going right into the Democrats’ pockets. — Chris Ferro (@ChrisFerroUSA) August 26, 2025

USAID was the Democrat's money pipeline. Unless they're watched closely, they'll find a new way to funnel taxpayer $ into their coffers. — JLee (@X0_1_7ex) August 26, 2025

Democrats are tired of throwing good $ after bad. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) August 26, 2025

It's just crazy that Kamala raised SO MUCH money, and still ended up losing and tens of millions of dollars in debt.

Concerts with washed up celebrities has its consequences.... — Michael Karli (@KarliKarlim3) August 26, 2025

Who knew?

