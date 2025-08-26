Vanity Fair Snowflakes Melt DOWN: Melania Cover Triggers Tantrum – Door, Meet Arse on Your Way Out

Some Vanity Fair employees are big mad about the proposed Melania Trump cover.

Maybe they'd be ok with it if she walked around in tablecloth patterns and cheap fishnets, like Jill Biden. Forget that Melania is one of the most beautiful and stylish FLOTUS' we've ever had, she'd deserve the cover even if she weren't, because she's just the epitome of grace, elegance, and fashion.

That's probably what most ticks off the mouthbreathers at Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair employees lash out over proposed Melania Trump cover: ‘I will walk out the motherf—ing door’ https://t.co/rqoqF5sJAw pic.twitter.com/al3nZc9nC9 — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2025

Ok, walk out.

Don't let the door hit ya'.

From the New York Post:

Vanity Fair’s new boss reportedly wants first lady Melania Trump to grace the glossy magazine’s coveted cover — leaving disgruntled woke staff threatening to “walk out the motherf–king door” if it goes ahead. The fashion mag’s global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, has floated the possibility of putting President Trump’s wife on the cover of the Conde Nast-owned publication as he tries to make his mark in his newly minted role, Semafor reported. But the mere thought of having the former model as a cover girl sparked fierce backlash from raging lefty staffers.

What a bunch of la-hoo-za-hers.

If I were the Editor, and a staff member issued this threat, they'd be packing up their personal items and gone. No questions asked. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) August 26, 2025

With all the media shutting down or cutting staff, I’m sure the loss will devastate the magazine. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 26, 2025

They loved this ugly witch tho pic.twitter.com/v4OtYjlBQq — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 26, 2025

If only Melania spent more time dressed as a couch from the 70s.

Let them — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) August 26, 2025

Buh-bye.

Good, hit the bricks then, ya commie twat! — Jayroo (@jayroo69) August 26, 2025

What he said.

