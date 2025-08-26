Trump Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons Advising Cracker Barrel on How to...
Vanity Fair Snowflakes Melt DOWN: Melania Cover Triggers Tantrum – Door, Meet Arse on Your Way Out

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Some Vanity Fair employees are big mad about the proposed Melania Trump cover.

Maybe they'd be ok with it if she walked around in tablecloth patterns and cheap fishnets, like Jill Biden. Forget that Melania is one of the most beautiful and stylish FLOTUS' we've ever had, she'd deserve the cover even if she weren't, because she's just the epitome of grace, elegance, and fashion.

That's probably what most ticks off the mouthbreathers at Vanity Fair.

Ok, walk out.

Don't let the door hit ya'.

From the New York Post:

Vanity Fair’s new boss reportedly wants first lady Melania Trump to grace the glossy magazine’s coveted cover — leaving disgruntled woke staff threatening to “walk out the motherf–king door” if it goes ahead.

The fashion mag’s global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, has floated the possibility of putting President Trump’s wife on the cover of the Conde Nast-owned publication as he tries to make his mark in his newly minted role, Semafor reported.

But the mere thought of having the former model as a cover girl sparked fierce backlash from raging lefty staffers.

What a bunch of la-hoo-za-hers.

Ok, We're Shocked TOO: John Kasich Leaves MSNBC Host SPEECHLESS Fact-Checking 'Manufactured Crisis' Claim
Sam J.
If only Melania spent more time dressed as a couch from the 70s.

Buh-bye.

What he said.

