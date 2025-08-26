Georgia Man Lives in Fear MAGA Will Discover His Secret Anti-Trump Club So...
Trump Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons Advising Cracker Barrel on How to FIX Their Rebranding SNAFU

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Trump took time out of his busy day being our president to give some much-needed advice to Cracker Barrel on their rebranding eff-up. Considering he's one of the most successful businessmen in the history of our country, you'd think they would not only listen to his advice but also take it.

He's spot on.

Take a look:

Ok, you KNOW this ticked off the white, middle-aged, leftist woman in chunky glasses who decided to screw up Cracker Barrel's brand to play politics and 'appeal' to people who don't want to eat there in the first place. What do you want to bet she doesn't think she needs a man to tell HER what to do?

She seems the type, chunky glasses and all.

Hey lady, if things ain't broke, don't fix 'em.

Post continues:

... to ignore Trump and continue driving the business into the ground.

Ignoring what Trump said here would be an even bigger mistake than the new cheese blob logo.

In other words, listen to your customers and prioritize the quality of your service and food over pandering to those who resent the restaurant in the first place. Trump gets it, companies just need to focus on providing the best product and service to their customers, they get enough political BS in every other facet of their lives.

This ain't rocket science.

============================================================

