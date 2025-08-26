Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by Own...
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on August 26, 2025
AngieArtist

It's been a while since we last covered a thread from one of our favorites, Dr. Strangetweet. This time he put together a thread of screenshots from over the years that he finds relevant or otherwise interesting.

Advertisement

We couldn't help but notice it made the Left and anti-Trumpers look really bad as well.

Enjoy.

Oh YEAH. We remember this: when Kinzinger fired guns at a metal sheet, and one of the guys he was with got hit. What a maroon.

So close!

While we're not entirely sure they're on the Left, they've had a couple of bumpy years.

Ahem.

OUR EYES!

Good times.

Advertisement

It's just UNCANNY.

WOOF.

Florida makes them so mad.

True story.

This account blocks easy. Ask us how we know.

TFG.

Hey man, a little self-promotion never hurt anyone.

You know the face you make when one of your friends says something you're not entirely sure is appropriate but you found it funny anyway? Yeah, we just made that face.

Advertisement

Just certain people.

They're such a sensitive (and accidentally hilarious) lot.

============================================================

============================================================

