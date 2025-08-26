All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny

It's been a while since we last covered a thread from one of our favorites, Dr. Strangetweet. This time he put together a thread of screenshots from over the years that he finds relevant or otherwise interesting.

We couldn't help but notice it made the Left and anti-Trumpers look really bad as well.

A thread of screenshots from over the years that are currently relevant or otherwise interesting.



Let’s start with this gem: pic.twitter.com/dB9lf9BNOT — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

Enjoy.

Oops pic.twitter.com/OhS5rJ1dTQ — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

Oh YEAH. We remember this: when Kinzinger fired guns at a metal sheet, and one of the guys he was with got hit. What a maroon.

That time Semisonic was almost relevant again pic.twitter.com/H7rLrgLTsi — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

So close!

LOL pic.twitter.com/UZ5r4UDScf — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

While we're not entirely sure they're on the Left, they've had a couple of bumpy years.

Ahem.

pic.twitter.com/1W5P1WndY7 — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

OUR EYES!

That time a Democrat didn’t recognize the Democrat politicians but was sure everyone else was dumb pic.twitter.com/QzFlam5PUI — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

Good times.

Another celebrity doppelgänger pic.twitter.com/72CKw10bw8 — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

It's just UNCANNY.

Free speech? pic.twitter.com/qgPGMhOdrV — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

WOOF.

Shot and chaser pic.twitter.com/n85iidlS1b — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

Florida makes them so mad.

Evan is a LOL factory pic.twitter.com/ennbeyT5gl — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

True story.

That time Dems wanted to run for the library instead of the gun store pic.twitter.com/BogEo5pnnl — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

This account blocks easy. Ask us how we know.

Back when he and others had hopes of bluer skies pic.twitter.com/pGtvb4DURf — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

TFG.

Hey man, a little self-promotion never hurt anyone.

When Johnson was resisting the urge to risk it all pic.twitter.com/hTmSftFwxN — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

You know the face you make when one of your friends says something you're not entirely sure is appropriate but you found it funny anyway? Yeah, we just made that face.

With recent events, it sure seems like Adam and Joe don’t want everyone that breaks the law to go to jail. pic.twitter.com/MC7n6MMnMa — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

Just certain people.

That time I suggested someone leave Florida and he did. Not. Like it. pic.twitter.com/5cy18fgKad — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 26, 2025

They're such a sensitive (and accidentally hilarious) lot.

