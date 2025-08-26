ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at Trump in X Temper Tantrum

Jeffrey Toobin Whips Out Ridiculous ‘Unprecedented’ Take on Trump and the Dems Who...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Martin Mejia

Aww, would you look at that? John Bolton is big mad about the early-morning raid on his home. Gosh, his tune has really changed since Biden's DOJ raidid Mar-a-Lago a few years back, Bolton was practically GIDDY when it happened to Trump and his family.

We're not entirely sure why he thought it was a good idea to come on X and start a bunch of crap but here we are.

And here he is:

His post continues:

... campaign.

Yeah, one word. C'mon, John, you just had to cut one word to get the whole thing in the window. 

It's called karma, and it's spelled HA HA HA. 

The Warhawk is none too happy with the idea of any war ending ... that's what he's really mad about.

C'mon, we all know none of the agents went through his wife's underwear drawer.

Ahem.

============================================================

