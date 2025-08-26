ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at Trump in X Temper Tantrum

Aww, would you look at that? John Bolton is big mad about the early-morning raid on his home. Gosh, his tune has really changed since Biden's DOJ raidid Mar-a-Lago a few years back, Bolton was practically GIDDY when it happened to Trump and his family.

We're not entirely sure why he thought it was a good idea to come on X and start a bunch of crap but here we are.

And here he is:

Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy today is no more coherent than it was last Friday when his administration executed search warrants against my home and office. Collapsing in confusion and haste, Trump’s negotiations may be in their last throes, along with his Nobel Peace Prize… — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 26, 2025

His post continues:

... campaign.

Yeah, one word. C'mon, John, you just had to cut one word to get the whole thing in the window.

No one cares what you have to say. You're going to jail. — MG (@MGLovesK9s) August 26, 2025

Let's refresh your memory about how you subverted the review process to get your book out before the 2020 election. You're getting everything you deserve. pic.twitter.com/IxotM5kSFd — Thomas Palmetto (@ThomasPalmetto) August 26, 2025

It's called karma, and it's spelled HA HA HA.

You’re a treasonous POS. Crawl back under your rock. pic.twitter.com/A8hAUzjDf1 — CS (@christopwatson) August 26, 2025

Dude, you are accused of emailing sensitive data to your wife and daughter. What could be done with that info? I would think that foreign entities could utilize info like that to undermine the efforts of Presidents to end wars. You should sit this one out. — Grumpy Old Boomer (@Crankyoldboomer) August 26, 2025

The Warhawk is none too happy with the idea of any war ending ... that's what he's really mad about.

C'mon, we all know none of the agents went through his wife's underwear drawer.

Ahem.

