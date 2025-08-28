USA Today Tells Jen Psaki to Hold Their BEER Leaving KEY Part Out of MPLS Shooting Story and Adding THIS

There are a few constants in this life.

Taxes.

Death.

And the mainstream media continues their efforts of being a flaming dumpster of ignorance, division, and hate.

We honestly didn't think it could get much worse than Jen Psaki scolding people for praying and Mayor Frey asking Christians where their God is now, but we should have known better because with the Left, it can always get worse.

It did.

Check this out from USA Today:

USA Today refused to report that the Minnesota shooter was transgender, but they somehow found a way to shoehorn a claim that ICE is causing attacks on churches into their article.



You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/vd5JksGnIk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2025

Clearly, USA Today can.

They don't mention that the shooter was transgender... and then they bring up ICE causing attacks on churches. Whatever the DNC is paying USA Today, it isn't enough. How many news outlets would go to these lengths to protect the Democrats' agenda, even if it means destroying what credibility they have left?

Then again, perhaps we're being too kind in thinking that USA Today has any credibility left to lose.

It's interesting how the left manages to shoehorn LGBT into everything except news stories where they are perpetrators of crime.



It's like news media outlets are more PR firms than honest brokers of information. — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 28, 2025

That is EXACTLY what they are: the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

I'm trying to find a joke here funnier than this "article" and the conclusions - but I got nothin'.



Are they sharing the stuff they're smoking with their readers too? — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) August 28, 2025

You can’t hate the press enough. — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) August 28, 2025

It's true. It's damn true.

If ICE had been on-site, they would have neutralized the shooter. — The Intersect (@mburm201) August 28, 2025

If there had been any security, this would be an entirely different conversation.

Sadly, Tim Walz and other Democrats ignored the school's pleas for assistance with security.

I wonder why the mainstream media outlets struggle to be considered valid anymore. — Behind MN Lines (@BehindMNLines) August 28, 2025

Gosh, we wonder the same thing.

Oh, wait. No ... we know.

Heh.

