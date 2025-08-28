And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen...
Allow Mayor Jacob Frey to Explain How 'Assault Rifles' Work and Why They...
Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer...
VIP
Compare the New York Post's Front Page to Other Media Semi-Coverage of the...
CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate...
Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blami...
Crooked Media's Jane Coaston Plays Obtuse: Dodging Real Crime Solutions with a Smirk
Why Is He Running? Gavin Newsom Declares There Will Be No 2028 Presidential...
Lack of Talent Show: DNC Proposes Midterm Elections National Convention to Highlight Craze...
VIP
Chuck Todd Says Those ‘Posing’ as Cabinet Members Looked Like Hostages to Trump
Understanding How Democrats Lied About The Minneapolis School Shooting To Push Their Narra...
John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know...
Keith Olbermann Says 'Trump Might as Well Have Shot Those Kids in Minneapolis...
VIP
The Democratic Party Covered Itself In Glory Today

USA Today Tells Jen Psaki to Hold Their BEER Leaving KEY Part Out of MPLS Shooting Story and Adding THIS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on August 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

There are a few constants in this life.

Taxes.

Death.

And the mainstream media continues their efforts of being a flaming dumpster of ignorance, division, and hate. 

Advertisement

We honestly didn't think it could get much worse than Jen Psaki scolding people for praying and Mayor Frey asking Christians where their God is now, but we should have known better because with the Left, it can always get worse.

It did.

Check this out from USA Today:

Clearly, USA Today can.

They don't mention that the shooter was transgender... and then they bring up ICE causing attacks on churches. Whatever the DNC is paying USA Today, it isn't enough. How many news outlets would go to these lengths to protect the Democrats' agenda, even if it means destroying what credibility they have left?

Then again, perhaps we're being too kind in thinking that USA Today has any credibility left to lose.

That is EXACTLY what they are: the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

Recommended

And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen Psaki and the Left's Anti-Prayer Culture
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's true. It's damn true.

If there had been any security, this would be an entirely different conversation.

Sadly, Tim Walz and other Democrats ignored the school's pleas for assistance with security. 

Gosh, we wonder the same thing.

Oh, wait. No ... we know. 

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer After MN Shooting

Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism and LOL-WOW, She's Dense

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at Trump in X Temper Tantrum

Scott Jennings' Reaction to Ranty Dem INSISTING the GOP's Approval Ratings Have 'Cratered' Is PRICELESS

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen Psaki and the Left's Anti-Prayer Culture
Sam J.
Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer After MN Shooting
Sam J.
Allow Mayor Jacob Frey to Explain How 'Assault Rifles' Work and Why They Should Be Banned
Doug P.
CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate Crime
justmindy
John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons
Brett T.
Compare the New York Post's Front Page to Other Media Semi-Coverage of the Minneapolis Shooter
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen Psaki and the Left's Anti-Prayer Culture Sam J.
Advertisement