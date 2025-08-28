Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer After MN Shooting

In the wake of the tragic shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, where two children were killed and 17 others injured during a morning Mass, CNN commentator Scott Jennings dismantled the Mayor of Minneapolis and a plethora of other Democrats and Lefties for dismissing the value of prayer and shaming people for praying in the aftermath of the violence. We get it, they need to find a way to deflect from the fact that this shooting took place in uber-blue Minneapolis in uber-blue Minnesota, where their gun-control laws failed yet again, but still. This is truly shameful and disrespectful on multiple levels.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who identified as transgender, left behind writings that included anti-Christian sentiments and the phrase "Kill Donald Trump" on his weapons, prompting the FBI to investigate the incident as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

But you know, officials are still trying to tell us they don't know the motive.

So between that and 'our betters' in the Democratic Part shaming people for praying ... Scott Jennings had enough and went OFF:

It's not just wrong, but cruel to tell people of faith that their prayers ring hollow amid a tragedy like this.



There are parents in Minneapolis tonight who are likely praying harder for comfort than they've ever prayed in their lives. They're never going to be the same. pic.twitter.com/o4KhlwIZ3O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 28, 2025

The left has been waging a war on Christians since Obama took office in 2009. — Donna (@izzyjsmom) August 28, 2025

Remember when they booed God?

Thank you, Scott. I and others of faith will be praying, asking of God for comfort and aid to these families. Actions count, and I hope there is a lot of that through donations and the local communities coming together, but we also need prayer more than ever. — גי דוד - Guy David (@DBCWriter) August 28, 2025

Democrats are soulless — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) August 28, 2025

Some people are saying ... "What is the point of praying? Prayer does nothing."



Consider this:



Praying is talking to God. The key is that you have to KNOW Him in order to talk to Him.



So those who say what's the point of praying ... well, you get the point. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) August 28, 2025

Anyone saying that “prayers ring hollow” has never prayed a sincere prayer in their life. — Grace Moore (@Gracii52591) August 28, 2025

I am so sorry for their loss and I can’t even imagine the pain. Their families are feeling I pray for them. — glen mccanless (@glenrm60) August 28, 2025

