Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer After MN Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on August 28, 2025
Twitchy

In the wake of the tragic shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, where two children were killed and 17 others injured during a morning Mass, CNN commentator Scott Jennings dismantled the Mayor of Minneapolis and a plethora of other Democrats and Lefties for dismissing the value of prayer and shaming people for praying in the aftermath of the violence. We get it, they need to find a way to deflect from the fact that this shooting took place in uber-blue Minneapolis in uber-blue Minnesota, where their gun-control laws failed yet again, but still. This is truly shameful and disrespectful on multiple levels.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who identified as transgender, left behind writings that included anti-Christian sentiments and the phrase "Kill Donald Trump" on his weapons, prompting the FBI to investigate the incident as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

But you know, officials are still trying to tell us they don't know the motive.

Yeah.

So between that and 'our betters' in the Democratic Part shaming people for praying ... Scott Jennings had enough and went OFF:

Not just wrong, but cruel.

That could be the Democratic Party's new slogan.

Indeed.

Remember when they booed God?

We do.

CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate Crime
justmindy
Same, bro. Same.

Sad, but true.

As we all should be.

============================================================

