And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen Psaki and the Left's Anti-Prayer Culture

As Twitchy readers know, Jen Psaki took time out of her busy schedule to say something especially awful, thoughtless, and downright hateful after the horrific shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic School that took the lives of two children and injured several others.

In case you missed it, here it is in all of its repugnant glory:

Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2025

JD Vance called Psaki out as only he can:

We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action.



Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying? https://t.co/KfTJ71Hcjf — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

Because she's a raging harpy from Hell?

Just spitballin'.

He continued:

Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. “How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!”



What are you even talking about? — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

Like other Democrats and Leftists, she thinks this makes her look outraged and like some gun-control warrior when, in reality, it just makes them look like the anti-God, empty, soulless, hateful people they really are.

