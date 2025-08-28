Allow Mayor Jacob Frey to Explain How 'Assault Rifles' Work and Why They...
And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen Psaki and the Left's Anti-Prayer Culture

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on August 28, 2025
Alexander Drago/Pool via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Jen Psaki took time out of her busy schedule to say something especially awful, thoughtless, and downright hateful after the horrific shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic School that took the lives of two children and injured several others.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, here it is in all of its repugnant glory:

JD Vance called Psaki out as only he can:

Because she's a raging harpy from Hell?

Just spitballin'.

He continued:

Like other Democrats and Leftists, she thinks this makes her look outraged and like some gun-control warrior when, in reality, it just makes them look like the anti-God, empty, soulless, hateful people they really are.

Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer After MN Shooting
Sam J.
