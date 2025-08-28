NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to...
August 28, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Like many Democrats right now, Governor JB Pritzker is trying really hard to pretend it's Republican governors who have issues with violent crimes in their states, just so they can dunk on Trump for trying to help THEM and their crap-hole, blue, dangerous cities.

When you'd snark at Trump than allow him to help your constituents, it might be time to go outside and touch grass.

Case in point:

Notice Pritzker doesn't mention which party runs those blue cities... ain't that convenient?

Grok with the TKO:

Post continues:

3. Detroit MI (32.1) - Mike Duggan (D)

4. Washington DC (27.3) - Muriel Bowser (D)

5. Atlanta GA (24.7) - Andre Dickens (D)

6. Indianapolis IN (23.8) - Joseph Hogsett (D)

7. Richmond VA (23.0) - Danny Avula (D)

8. Chicago IL (21.7) - Brandon Johnson (D)

9. Compton CA (20.1) - Emma Sharif (D)

10. Oakland CA (18.6) - Barbara Lee (D)

11. Hartford CT (18.4) - Arunan Arulampalam (D)

12. Rochester NY (18.0) - Malik Evans (D)

13. Syracuse NY (15.2) - Sharon Owens (D)

14. Greensboro NC (14.1) - Nancy Vaughan (D)

15. Dallas TX (14.0) - Eric Johnson (R)

16. Buffalo NY (13.9) - Christopher Scanlon (D)

17. Pittsburgh PA (13.8) - Edward Gainey (D)

18. Newark NJ (12.2) - Ras Baraka (D)

19. Denver CO (8.4) - Mike Johnston (D)

20. Los Angeles CA (7.1) - Karen Bass (D)

Gosh, that's a lot of D's.

Yeah, yeah, we know, that's what she said.

Hey man, it's not every day you see an AI Bot take a lying, corrupt, sneaky, snake of a governor apart this way. Kudos to Grok!

============================================================

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic madness and monumental hypocrisy.

