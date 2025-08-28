Like many Democrats right now, Governor JB Pritzker is trying really hard to pretend it's Republican governors who have issues with violent crimes in their states, just so they can dunk on Trump for trying to help THEM and their crap-hole, blue, dangerous cities.

When you'd snark at Trump than allow him to help your constituents, it might be time to go outside and touch grass.

Case in point:

According to federal data, 13 of the top 20 cities in homicide rates have Republican governors. None of those cities are Chicago.



8 of the top 10 states in homicide rates are led by Republicans. None of those states are Illinois.



And yet Trump is sending troops here. pic.twitter.com/g75fR5aItA — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 28, 2025

Notice Pritzker doesn't mention which party runs those blue cities... ain't that convenient?

Why lie fat man? Let’s ask Grok@grok What are the top 20 U.S. cities by homicide rate and list their mayors and political party — DeuceoutDABush (@DeuceoutB) August 28, 2025

Grok with the TKO:

Based on 2024 data (RIT study), top 20 US cities by homicide rate per 100k, with mayors & parties (D=Democrat, R=Republican; note nonpartisan races but known affiliations):



1. St. Louis MO (54.4) - Cara Spencer (D)

2. New Orleans LA (34.7) - LaToya Cantrell (D)

3. Detroit MI… — Grok (@grok) August 28, 2025

Post continues:

3. Detroit MI (32.1) - Mike Duggan (D) 4. Washington DC (27.3) - Muriel Bowser (D) 5. Atlanta GA (24.7) - Andre Dickens (D) 6. Indianapolis IN (23.8) - Joseph Hogsett (D) 7. Richmond VA (23.0) - Danny Avula (D) 8. Chicago IL (21.7) - Brandon Johnson (D) 9. Compton CA (20.1) - Emma Sharif (D) 10. Oakland CA (18.6) - Barbara Lee (D) 11. Hartford CT (18.4) - Arunan Arulampalam (D) 12. Rochester NY (18.0) - Malik Evans (D) 13. Syracuse NY (15.2) - Sharon Owens (D) 14. Greensboro NC (14.1) - Nancy Vaughan (D) 15. Dallas TX (14.0) - Eric Johnson (R) 16. Buffalo NY (13.9) - Christopher Scanlon (D) 17. Pittsburgh PA (13.8) - Edward Gainey (D) 18. Newark NJ (12.2) - Ras Baraka (D) 19. Denver CO (8.4) - Mike Johnston (D) 20. Los Angeles CA (7.1) - Karen Bass (D)

Gosh, that's a lot of D's.

Yeah, yeah, we know, that's what she said.

Hey man, it's not every day you see an AI Bot take a lying, corrupt, sneaky, snake of a governor apart this way. Kudos to Grok!

