Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Melting Down Over RFK Jr.'s COVID Vaccine Changes in Sad, Chicken-Little Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on August 28, 2025
Twitchy

You guys remember Jerome Adams, yes? He served as our Surgeon General for a brief period, which included the COVID-19 virus, vaccine, and related mandates. Yeah, you 'member.

So do we.

That's why, when we saw his thread melting down about the changes RFK Jr. has made to the rules around the vaccine, we had to mock ... sorry, write about him.

Oh no, he's deeply concerned adults can make decisions for themselves about which vaccines to take.

The. Horror.

Bro, we're adults.

We know.

Calm down.

Yes, these conditions can exacerbate any illness. Heck, the common cold is dangerous to someone with chronic lung disease.

Blah blah blah blah.

Good. A doctor should be involved with a vaccine that is still relatively new and tied to multiple and even dangerous side effects.

X is tired of this crap, can you tell?

All you have to do is see your doctor.

REEEEEE!

But if he can't fear-monger, what else will he do?

He's definitely TRYING.

We can't help but wonder if Adams has ever read Aesop's fable about the boy who cried wolk.

