Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Melting Down Over RFK Jr.'s COVID Vaccine Changes in Sad, Chicken-Little Thread

You guys remember Jerome Adams, yes? He served as our Surgeon General for a brief period, which included the COVID-19 virus, vaccine, and related mandates. Yeah, you 'member.

Advertisement

So do we.

That's why, when we saw his thread melting down about the changes RFK Jr. has made to the rules around the vaccine, we had to mock ... sorry, write about him.

I’m deeply concerned about the new FDA move limiting COVID vaccines only to “high-risk groups.” CDC data shows those 50+ face rising risks, with 65+ at up to 340x higher death risk. Add in those with chronic disease and 71% of U.S. adults are at elevated risk! — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 27, 2025

Oh no, he's deeply concerned adults can make decisions for themselves about which vaccines to take.

The. Horror.

Underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease, plus long-term career residents (35% of deaths, <1% pop), and minorities with access barriers heighten risk. Even with this change, vaccination remains critical for all adults. Talk to your health provider and stay protected!… — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 27, 2025

Bro, we're adults.

We know.

Calm down.

Here’s a short list of the conditions which put you at higher risk for severe COVID outcomes. Please share! 👇🏽



- Cancer

- Cerebrovascular disease

- Chronic kidney disease

- Chronic liver disease

- Chronic lung disease

- Cystic fibrosis

- Dementia or other neurological conditions… — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 27, 2025

Yes, these conditions can exacerbate any illness. Heck, the common cold is dangerous to someone with chronic lung disease.

The new advice ignores the fact that:

👉🏽 most U.S. adults are high risk

👉🏽 even if not in a high risk category, you can still experience severe outcomes, and deserve the chance protect yourself

👉🏽 the burden of long covid — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 27, 2025

Blah blah blah blah.

RFK promised- under oath- that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. Now he says you can only get one if your doctor says so. To be frank and objective, unless he’s also giving everyone access to free healthcare, he seems to be reneging on his promise. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 27, 2025

Good. A doctor should be involved with a vaccine that is still relatively new and tied to multiple and even dangerous side effects.

X is tired of this crap, can you tell?

100% of adults in this country can still get the vaccine if they choose. We are not limiting availability to anyone. https://t.co/XtYJpVFFcR — Dr. Marty Makary (@DrMakaryFDA) August 27, 2025

All you have to do is see your doctor.

What do you not understand about "choice"? It is now your choice to get the vaccine, not a government mandate. Why is that so hard to understand? — MistyNan1966 (@Brody20132) August 28, 2025

REEEEEE!

Stop your fear mongering. Anyone can still get the covid vax. Read the directive without your elevated emotions. — Julia Poppen (@JPoppen) August 28, 2025

Advertisement

But if he can't fear-monger, what else will he do?

OMG. This thread is insane. Party like its 2020 Jerome. https://t.co/DUpHCDsRIs — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 28, 2025

He's definitely TRYING.

We can't help but wonder if Adams has ever read Aesop's fable about the boy who cried wolk.

============================================================

Related:

Stephen King Tries Picking Gun-Control Fight with Matt Walsh and ALL of X (Community Notes!) BODIES Him

Michael Steele Calls Praying a Lie, Reminds Us All Why Former Republicans Suck SO MUCH

And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen Psaki and the Left's Anti-Prayer Culture

USA Today Tells Jen Psaki to Hold Their BEER, Leaving KEY Part Out of MPLS Shooting Story and Adding THIS

Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer After MN Shooting

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



