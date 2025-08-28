VIP
CDC Leader Who Wrote Dramatic Anti-Trump Letter PROBABLY Seems Familiar ... Here's the SICK Reason WHY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Imagine the resume of someone whose primary job under the Biden administration was serving as the Monkeypox advisor. Yeah. Add to that some bizarre comments about how we shouldn't tell gay men not to have orgies to avoid the virus (again, as an adviser), and you get Demetre Daskalakis.

Remember how Biden insisted he was putting decency back on the ballot?

Yeah.

About that ... 

And now he's whining about the changes Trump is making to the CDC? Yeah, sorry, bro. We think an adviser should offer sound advice to avoid viruses like Monkeypox, not excuse hazardous behavior as a 'great festival or Friday night.' 

We can't even make this crap up. 

Note that all of this is from 2023; we assure you, he hasn't become any wiser.

So much for all that Biden decency ...

*cough cough*

