CDC Leader Who Wrote Dramatic Anti-Trump Letter PROBABLY Seems Familiar ... Here's the SICK Reason WHY

Imagine the resume of someone whose primary job under the Biden administration was serving as the Monkeypox advisor. Yeah. Add to that some bizarre comments about how we shouldn't tell gay men not to have orgies to avoid the virus (again, as an adviser), and you get Demetre Daskalakis.

Advertisement

Remember how Biden insisted he was putting decency back on the ballot?

Yeah.

About that ...

Biden monkeypox advisor Demetre Daskalakis says the Biden administration aims to "support peoples' joy as opposed to calling them 'risky'":



"One person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great festival or Friday night." pic.twitter.com/nKsRQNmOwY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2023

And now he's whining about the changes Trump is making to the CDC? Yeah, sorry, bro. We think an adviser should offer sound advice to avoid viruses like Monkeypox, not excuse hazardous behavior as a 'great festival or Friday night.'

If that CDC leader who just resigned seemed familiar, it's because he was Joe Biden's "Monkeypox Czar" and spent his time telling gay people to continue to have wild sex orgies instead of trying to prevent the spread of Monkeypox. https://t.co/wOJGfbw4FR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2025

We can't even make this crap up.

I can think of no one better from whom to take health advice. pic.twitter.com/mp6lgAsxcL — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 18, 2023

Note that all of this is from 2023; we assure you, he hasn't become any wiser.

Demetre Daskalakis resigned today



A genuine well done to @RobertKennedyJr and @NIHDirector_Jay https://t.co/xSZKjA5dTT — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 27, 2025

So much for all that Biden decency ...

*cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Melting Down Over RFK Jr.'s COVID Vaccine Changes in Sad, Chicken-Little Thread

Stephen King Tries Picking Gun-Control Fight with Matt Walsh and ALL of X (Community Notes!) BODIES Him

And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen Psaki and the Left's Anti-Prayer Culture

USA Today Tells Jen Psaki to Hold Their BEER, Leaving KEY Part Out of MPLS Shooting Story and Adding THIS

Truth BOMB --> Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel SPEECHLESS Once AGAIN, Defending Prayer After MN Shooting

============================================================