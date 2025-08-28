And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns

Jake Tapper seems to be more concerned about using the correct pronouns for the Minneapolis shooter than he is about the actual mass shooting. It's such a strange flex to go this route, but then again, when they can't find a way to blame Trump or Republicans, they have to do what they can with what they have.

And they really have so very, very little.

Also, who gives a flying eff what the monster who killed two little kids wanted to be called, Jake?

NEW - JAKE TAPPER: We need to make sure we use the correct pronouns for the Minneapolis Catholic church sh-oter.



"There's been some confusion as to what the name was...it was ROBERT, but she identifies as a female, wants her name to reflect that ID."pic.twitter.com/y5y1gottqj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2025

Justine Bateman was more than happy to shut Tapper down entirely.

How about when you murder people, you no longer get a pronoun at all. https://t.co/SmclNAPzKB — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) August 28, 2025

That seems fair to us.

I am all for “it” in the case of every mass shooter. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 28, 2025

That works.

“Former/late” — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) August 28, 2025

Was/Were — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) August 28, 2025

We hope Tapper is taking notes.

This is good stuff.

