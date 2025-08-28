And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns

BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Jake Tapper seems to be more concerned about using the correct pronouns for the Minneapolis shooter than he is about the actual mass shooting. It's such a strange flex to go this route, but then again, when they can't find a way to blame Trump or Republicans, they have to do what they can with what they have.

And they really have so very, very little.

Also, who gives a flying eff what the monster who killed two little kids wanted to be called, Jake?

Justine Bateman was more than happy to shut Tapper down entirely.

That seems fair to us. 

That works.

We hope Tapper is taking notes. 

This is good stuff.

