Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time

Well, well, well ... sounds like there's even more dirt on Democrats' ActBlue.

Color us not at all surprised:

Found huge news about @Actblue where they stopped reporting individual contributions to their campaign committee! Surprise ending. Actblue receives contributions to their own committee and then dispurses from there to liberal politician campaigns. See first image: from Jan… pic.twitter.com/7pMH5TA7oN

Post continues:

... Jan 1st 2024 until Aug 28th 2024, they received 44,748,000 contributions per the FEC website.

See the second image: the same dates, but for 2025. There were zero, nothing, nada contributions.

BUT - ActBlue's website, as of July 8, 2025, proclaims "Grassroots Donors Keep Breaking Records Q2 2025 Showing Undeniable Momentum ActBlue", Bringing in $390 million in the 2nd quarter alone.

And "We saw more than 12 million unique contributions made this quarter alone..." 2nd Qtr 2025.

Link: https://actblue.com/posts/grassroots-donors-keep-breaking-records-q2-2025-shows-undeniable-momentum-on-actblue/Yet per the FEC website, their contributions have gone to zero.

Surprise ending: they are hiding Smurfing, i.e. campaign money laundering. And here is how

-The FEC has codes for campaign committees to assign to donations to categorize them; over 150 different types of codes to pick from.

ActBlue has not been using ANY code at all since January 1st, 2025. None! And that is why you see zero contributions this year for them....but there are contributions.

They are just hiding them by not assigning FEC codes. These go into the "un-itemized" bucket, so there is no name or address any of us in the public can look up to see who gave how much, to whom, when. And liberal MoveOn is doing it (zero contributions showing since Jan 1st); and liberal Democracy For America and others also.

...

But this new finding takes it to a whole new level: ActBlue and other committees are taking in hundreds of millions of dollars without really reporting it.