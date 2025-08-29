Things Just Got WORSE for Abigail Spanberger in Virginia (and SO MUCH BETTER for Winsome Earle-Sears)

This is huge.

HUGE.

Heck, we might even say this is YUGE.

Especially for Winsome Earle-Sears and the good people of Virginia.

Politico: “Robert Johnson, the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, has donated $500,000 to GOP Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ campaign for governor after she was targeted by a racist sign at a recent campaign rally” https://t.co/fs8eBzcRxJ — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 29, 2025

Hot DAMN!

From Politico:

Betting on red: Robert Johnson, the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, has donated $500,000 to GOP Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ campaign for governor after she was targeted by a racist sign at a recent campaign rally, according to her campaign. Johnson, in a statement provided to POLITICO, said he was “so appalled by that racist diatribe … that I choose to show the voters of Virginia how Black Brothers stand up to defend and support their Black Sisters.” Johnson, who also founded RLJ Companies, was part of Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s fundraising network and backed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 before shifting away from the party.

See that? The fact that Johnson helped raise money for both McAuliffe and Hillary, and is now switching gears to support Winsome, is significant.

Massive even.

YAAAAAS.

Sounds like Robert Johnson is a man of principle and consistent. — Dave Hammond 🇺🇸 (@DaveHammon12948) August 29, 2025

Indeed, it does.

How any Black American could ignore a sign like that and still vote for Abigail Spanberger is nuts ... perhaps the tide is turning and the Democrat Party is being seen for who and what they really are. Look at how they're treating Winsome, who could very well be the first black female governor in the country. If she had a D next to her name, she'd be on every magazine cover and on every Sunday show, and the Left's entire campaign would be about how racist Republicans are for standing in her way.

You know it's true.

And so does Johnson. Clearly.

Let's freakin' GOOOOOO Virginia!

