Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND...
Gallup Poll Showing 0% of Democrats As Satisfied With Trump Accidentally the FUNNIEST...
RUN! Try Not to Laugh As Lib Protesters In WI Realize JD Vance's...
Things Just Got WORSE for Abigail Spanberger in Virginia (and SO MUCH BETTER...
Master CLASS! Election Wizard Drops MAJOR History Lesson About America's Christian Roots o...
VIP
It's a Dangerous Time for America That Will Require ALL of Our Strength...
Eric Adams’ Gracie Mansion Gang Member Peace Talks Sound Like a Crime Scene...
Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes...
Ex-DNC Chair Slams Biden Team for Rejecting Party Rebrand: Democrats Need a New...
Eugene Weekly's 'Bash Back' Cover Ignites Fury Over Trans Violence Narrative
Off Her Rocker: 93-Year-Old Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Rips New CEO Who Wrecked His...
Mother of Minneapolis 'Trans' Church Shooter Has Obtained a Criminal Defense Attorney
VIP
Criminal Convoy: Democrat Ilhan Omar Says National Gun Ban Needed to Stop Armed...
'Orgy Dome' Doomsday: High Winds Destroy 'Burning Man' Hedonistic HQ Leaving Many Forlorn...

Mic Has Been DROPPED! WATCH Scott Jennings Use Jennifer Welch's CREEPY Anti-Trump Rant to End Democrats

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on August 29, 2025
Twitchy

What is wrong with Democrats? No, no, we're not joking, we really want to know. How on Earth can someone think the things they think, believe the things they believe, and say the things they say without having at least a small moment of, 'Wow, this is crazy stuff,'? For example, if you find yourself on national television talking about the president pretending to perform a sex act ... it might be time to go outside and touch some grass. 

Advertisement

Self-reflection could be a good thing.

Especially if you thought it was smart to say something like this in front of Scott Jennings.

Watch this insanity:

Not only did she think this, but she also spewed it on CNN, which likely had more viewers than usual since Jennings was on.

Jennings shaking his head is all of us watching at home and online as well. They're all nuttier than a squirrel's BM, and only getting nuttier.

Hey, it's good for them to have goals, even pathetic ones like that.

Heh.

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

Recommended

RUN! Try Not to Laugh As Lib Protesters In WI Realize JD Vance's Motorcade Is Taking a Different Road
Doug P.
Advertisement

WOOT WOOT!

============================================================

Related:

Let's GOOO! GUESS Which Former Major DEMOCRAT DONOR Just Donated $500K to Winsome Earle-Sears... and WHY

Master CLASS! Election Wizard Drops MAJOR History Lesson About America's Christian Roots on Kim Iverson

And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns

Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting Scandal Developing in Real Time

HA! Take the L, BRO! Grok (Yes, Grok) Fact-NUKES JB Pritzker for Trying to Lie About DANGEROUS Red States

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RUN! Try Not to Laugh As Lib Protesters In WI Realize JD Vance's Motorcade Is Taking a Different Road
Doug P.
Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND OUT Part of FAFO and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Gallup Poll Showing 0% of Democrats As Satisfied With Trump Accidentally the FUNNIEST Freakin' Post on X
Sam J.
Master CLASS! Election Wizard Drops MAJOR History Lesson About America's Christian Roots on Kim Iversen
Sam J.
Things Just Got WORSE for Abigail Spanberger in Virginia (and SO MUCH BETTER for Winsome Earle-Sears)
Sam J.
Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes a Stunning Admission
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

RUN! Try Not to Laugh As Lib Protesters In WI Realize JD Vance's Motorcade Is Taking a Different Road Doug P.
Advertisement