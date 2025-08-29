Mic Has Been DROPPED! WATCH Scott Jennings Use Jennifer Welch's CREEPY Anti-Trump Rant to End Democrats

What is wrong with Democrats? No, no, we're not joking, we really want to know. How on Earth can someone think the things they think, believe the things they believe, and say the things they say without having at least a small moment of, 'Wow, this is crazy stuff,'? For example, if you find yourself on national television talking about the president pretending to perform a sex act ... it might be time to go outside and touch some grass.

Self-reflection could be a good thing.

Especially if you thought it was smart to say something like this in front of Scott Jennings.

Watch this insanity:

Scott Jennings with the 🫳🏼 🎤 on Jennifer Welch!



"If this is the democratic strategy, congratulations, America, you've already elected Republicans as far as the eye can see."

pic.twitter.com/vHjPADz98A — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2025

Not only did she think this, but she also spewed it on CNN, which likely had more viewers than usual since Jennings was on.

Jennings shaking his head is all of us watching at home and online as well. They're all nuttier than a squirrel's BM, and only getting nuttier.

They wanna see how far below 19% approval they can get… — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) August 29, 2025

Hey, it's good for them to have goals, even pathetic ones like that.

Heh.

The president answers questions for 3 hours and that indicates dementia? They have nothing. What losers. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) August 29, 2025

Liberal white woman alert…🤢 — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) August 29, 2025

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

Congrats to JD Vance on his wins in the 2028 and 2032 presidential elections !😆 — MAGA & World (@MAGAWorld4896) August 29, 2025

WOOT WOOT!

