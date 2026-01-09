VIP
Terrifying Road Risk: Over Half of North Carolina's Immigrant Trucker Licenses Ruled Illegal

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on January 09, 2026
Coconino County via AP

This is terrifying. Not only does this effect people in North Carolina, but those drivers leave North Carolina and put people in other states at risk. 

North Carolina needs to fix this issue immediately.

Clearly, Leftists hate America. 

They should be able to expect their state leadership to only allow fully qualified truckers on the road, but clearly they don't care.

Good advice.

Commies only understand consequences. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NORTH CAROLINA

