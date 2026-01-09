Terrifying Road Risk: Over Half of North Carolina's Immigrant Trucker Licenses Ruled Illegal

This is terrifying. Not only does this effect people in North Carolina, but those drivers leave North Carolina and put people in other states at risk.
🚨@NC_Governor: More than 50% of North Carolina truck licenses for foreigners were issued ILLEGALLY in YOUR state.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) January 9, 2026
We won’t stand for it. Clean up this mess NOW or we’ll be forced to pull funding. @POTUS and I won’t stand by and let unqualified drivers put American lives at… pic.twitter.com/x8fLf8mXDf
@JoshStein_ DO YOUR JOB❗️ Protect North Carolinians and Americans across the nation on US roads and highways. Revoke and deport ASAP‼️ NO DUE PROCESS‼️ https://t.co/cTw0IRDnpx— DuhMyers (@snackcakes4evr) January 10, 2026
North Carolina needs to fix this issue immediately.
North Carolina, you disappoint me. https://t.co/KIiiZRsiUq— RockHardCandy (@RockHardCandy) January 10, 2026
This is thanks to Roy Cooper, and he wants to be NC next Senator. https://t.co/JMMoW04s0e pic.twitter.com/w8zmVIwimh— Gary_Denver_NC (@Gary4Trump2024) January 9, 2026
I'm sure voting irregularities will be discovered next. I don't think we know how corrupt our leadership has been. https://t.co/HeqHdss9iN— RMSmith5809 (@RSmith5809) January 10, 2026
How does this hurt us?— John Hinnant (@JohnHinnant) January 10, 2026
Um yeah - state ports, travel/tourism industries, manufacturing, etc. What part of our state are you trying to kill? Oh that’s right, the WHOLE STATE! Clearly Democrat Governors are hell bent on destroying our economy. https://t.co/1ie9Zl146b
Clearly, Leftists hate America.
Wake Up NC.... 😠 https://t.co/tE32WQHjbn— MajorNutz 🇺🇸 (@MajNutz) January 10, 2026
@RoyCooperNC any comment what happened under your time? https://t.co/mxgsDI86lS— Matthew Sullivan (@MattSu11ivan) January 9, 2026
This is a serious public safety failure. North Carolinians should be able to trust state leaders to protect our roads. Allowing unqualified individuals to obtain CDL licenses poses a hazard to property and, more importantly, to people’s lives. https://t.co/iXgsxaMAM1— Rep. David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) January 10, 2026
They should be able to expect their state leadership to only allow fully qualified truckers on the road, but clearly they don't care.
You realize you're talking to @NC_Governor Josh Stein, right Mr. Secretary? He's a worthless little slimy man who's an enemy to this State and it's people... So; go ahead and PULL the funding... @RoyCooperNC and Josh Stein are garbage.. And yes, I'm a citizen of NC... https://t.co/Q8IPLj5eOk— Jeff Bacheler (@jjbmwb5) January 10, 2026
Hmmmm. No wonder it takes so long for average citizens to get our licenses and registrations at DMV. They’re too busy illegally handing out truck licenses to undeserving foreigners. https://t.co/RReb3IED31— Dan Way (@danway_carolina) January 9, 2026
Stop talking and start doing! https://t.co/yASlAVo3yr— Jesse Buckland (@JesseBucklandSr) January 9, 2026
You should go ahead and take action. stein will never do anything to make it right.— Leigh Thomas Brown🇺🇸 (@LeighBrown) January 10, 2026
Good advice.
Secretary: please stop issuing warnings. Every state governor for states engaged in this practice are aware of their malfeasance. Your duty to protect the American public supersedes a schedule.— Matt Campbell (@macwahoo) January 9, 2026
Pull the funding now, and keep escalating every enforcement lever you have until they…
Commies only understand consequences.
