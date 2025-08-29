VIP
It's a Dangerous Time for America That Will Require ALL of Our Strength...
Eric Adams’ Gracie Mansion Gang Member Peace Talks Sound Like a Crime Scene...
Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes...
Ex-DNC Chair Slams Biden Team for Rejecting Party Rebrand: Democrats Need a New...
Eugene Weekly's 'Bash Back' Cover Ignites Fury Over Trans Violence Narrative

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on August 29, 2025
AngieArtist

Scratch a Leftist, find a bully.

Especially if that Leftist just got worked over in a debate about gun control by a man who lost both of his legs fighting in Afghanistan. We're not entirely sure what Jessica Tarlov thought would happen when she made ugly comments about Joey Jones 'playing the leg card.' Then again, we're not sure she thought at all since he made her look like a complete fool.

Watch this:

It's one thing to treat someone with a disability as an equal and snark or slam them when they've made you look stupid in front of millions of people, but it's quite another to target their disability in a snide and ugly way, like this.

Shame on Tarlov.

Nobody does microaggressions better than the left.

Heh.

Her comment proves she's a sore loser.

If they released her from the show, it certainly wouldn't be any big loss.

Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND OUT Part of FAFO and HOOBOY
Sam J.
That's the beauty of the segment; Jones didn't have to say another word. Tarlov nuked herself with the ugly comment.

Jones won twice.

