Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate

Scratch a Leftist, find a bully.

Especially if that Leftist just got worked over in a debate about gun control by a man who lost both of his legs fighting in Afghanistan. We're not entirely sure what Jessica Tarlov thought would happen when she made ugly comments about Joey Jones 'playing the leg card.' Then again, we're not sure she thought at all since he made her look like a complete fool.

Watch this:

Joey Jones destroyed the left’s gun grabbing narrative with the most epic 4 minutes of TV



But the last few seconds is why I share this



Jessica Tarlov takes the cheapest of shots at Joey, says he “played the leg card”



He lost both legs in Afghanistan



pic.twitter.com/6qkPPsLXdo — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 29, 2025

It's one thing to treat someone with a disability as an equal and snark or slam them when they've made you look stupid in front of millions of people, but it's quite another to target their disability in a snide and ugly way, like this.

Shame on Tarlov.

Sadly for her- her impulsive micro aggression will live forever online. — Mrs Coach (@FriedScones) August 29, 2025

Nobody does microaggressions better than the left.

Heh.

His comments were stellar. Her response was an embarrassment. — BS Intolerant (@GmallG) August 29, 2025

Her comment proves she's a sore loser.

If they released her from the show, it certainly wouldn't be any big loss.

This was amazing. @Johnny_Joey should’ve blasted Jessica for insinuating he played the leg card. How offensive and inappropriate. — HelicopterDogMama (@BestDogMama818) August 29, 2025

That's the beauty of the segment; Jones didn't have to say another word. Tarlov nuked herself with the ugly comment.

Jones won twice.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.



