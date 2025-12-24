A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Left...
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who...
VIP
Belated Festivus Grievances: X's Broken Algo, Scams Stealing Billions, and Anti-Semitism C...
ICE Aims to Speed Up Deportations by Renovating Warehouses to Hold 80,000 Illegals...
A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in...
They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke...
Ratio Alert! PBS Lets Us Know How Many 'People in Small Vessels' Have...
Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Dem Rep. Ted Lieu Suggests 'Best Way to Oppose Fake News' and We...
Marco Drops the Gloves! State Department Sanctions European Leaders Who Censor Free Speech
VIP
Compare Crime Stats From Last Year of Biden to First Year of Trump...

Cali's Insane Solution to Wildfires: Force 2M Homeowners to Rip Out Gardens Instead of Managing Forests

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on December 24, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

People in California may have to rip out all of their landscaping because of a law that says people can't have flowers and other greenery near their houses because wildfires. Maybe, they should look at ways to mitigate forest fires rather than making people rip out all of their landscaping. 

Advertisement

A California policy that’s been delayed amid backlash could force millions of homeowners to rip out flowers, gardens and bushes near their homes to mitigate against the deadly wildfires that tore through the state in recent years.

The policy, dubbed “zone zero,” will apply to some 2 million homeowners in the state and require them to clear plants and other combustible materials within five feet of their homes — even if it means destroying home gardens.

The “zone zero” policy dates back to a 2020 state law, authored by former Glendale assemblymember Laura Friedman and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, that mandated the greenery-free zone and gave the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection until Jan. 1, 2023 to write the regulations.

The state has long blown through that deadline amid furor over the anti-garden policy. Residents in leafy Berkeley railed against the anti-garden law but ultimately approved new rules that would put homeowners into compliance with the state’s zone zero policy.

“It just feels horrific to anyone who loves nature,” East Bay resident Rhonda Gruska told the San Francisco Chronicle in April. “We care about the plants. We don’t want to rip them out and put in cement.” 

Recommended

'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI
Brett T.
Advertisement

Leave it to California to figure out the worst solution to a pressing problem. They could look into 'control burns', for example. 

Don't ever count on California having a good solution to a problem. 

Advertisement

Just a gentle reminder the last destructive fire in California was started by a weirdo Leftist. 

For a bunch of tree huggers, they don't seem to really care about the environment. 

That's the worst part. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI
Brett T.
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Brett T.
Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Leftists
justmindy
They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke Indoctrination NIGHTMARE
Grateful Calvin
Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Gordon K
The New Yorker Has a Lot of People Asking Why They Deleted This Steaming Pile of TDS 'Journalism'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI Brett T.
Advertisement