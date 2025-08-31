VIP
Pathetic Pic-Post Proves Leftists Are Still REALLY Butthurt About Biden
Democrats Will Never Be the Normal Party Again

Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on August 31, 2025
Meme

BREAKING: You do not hate the media enough. Especially CNN.

The Leftist media seems determined to lie about who ICE is removing from our country with zero regard for Americans' safety. Check out this obnoxious headline:

If they came here illegally, they are not pillars of our communities.

Not to mention, there's so much more to these so-called 'pillars' than what CNN chose to share. Luckily, Homeland Security wasn't about to let this go and thew down a pretty epic and informative thread:

Three DWIs.

Post continues:

Following his arrest by local authorities, ICE placed a detainer on him. Following his release, he was turned over to ICE custody and has been placed in removal proceedings. This El Salvador national is in ICE custody because he entered the country illegally in 2004.

Pillar of the community right there. Totally.

Post continues:

He overstayed his visa by more than TWENTY years.

Shocker.

You would think after covering CNN for decades now (crazy, we know), nothing they post, no lie, no propaganda would surprise us, and yet, we're surprised by this. They had to know they'd get called out and debunked, so either they don't care if people know they're liars or ... you know what, that's it.

They lie.

They know we know they lie.

They don't care.

