Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'

BREAKING: You do not hate the media enough. Especially CNN.

The Leftist media seems determined to lie about who ICE is removing from our country with zero regard for Americans' safety. Check out this obnoxious headline:

.@CNN is a disgraceful propaganda arm for radical, sanctuary city politicians.



These headlines directly contribute to the 1000% increase in assaults against our brave @ICEgov law enforcement.



🧵Here are the facts on these illegal aliens: pic.twitter.com/pQDKPhpTuF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 30, 2025

If they came here illegally, they are not pillars of our communities.

Not to mention, there's so much more to these so-called 'pillars' than what CNN chose to share. Luckily, Homeland Security wasn't about to let this go and thew down a pretty epic and informative thread:

Milton Geovanny Guamarrigra-Loja is a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador. His criminal history includes THREE DWIs.



This serial drunk driver is a public safety threat to innocent Americans. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 30, 2025

Three DWIs.

Accusations that Mario Guevara was arrested by ICE because he is a journalist are completely FALSE.



Mario Guevara was arrested by Dekalb County, Georgia police for willful obstruction after he refused to comply with local police orders to move out of the middle of the street.… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 30, 2025

Post continues:

Following his arrest by local authorities, ICE placed a detainer on him. Following his release, he was turned over to ICE custody and has been placed in removal proceedings. This El Salvador national is in ICE custody because he entered the country illegally in 2004.

Pillar of the community right there. Totally.

ICE offers arrested Daniel Omar Fuentes Espinal, an illegal alien from Honduras, during a targeted vehicle stop in Easton, Maryland. They approached Fuentes and clearly identified themselves. During questioning, he admitted to being in the country illegally. He overstayed his… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 30, 2025

Post continues:

He overstayed his visa by more than TWENTY years.

Shocker.

President Trump and @Sec_Noem are committed to restoring the rule of law and common sense to our immigration system, and will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens who have no right to be in this country. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 30, 2025

You would think after covering CNN for decades now (crazy, we know), nothing they post, no lie, no propaganda would surprise us, and yet, we're surprised by this. They had to know they'd get called out and debunked, so either they don't care if people know they're liars or ... you know what, that's it.

They lie.

They know we know they lie.

They don't care.

