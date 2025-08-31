BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH

It has been fascinating to watch the Left's reaction to Trump being out of the public eye for three days, and by fascinating, we mean repugnant, disgusting, and shameful. We're not entirely sure when the Left completely lost its soul, but we're pretty sure it was sometime after 2004.

Ok, fine, they've always been pretty awful (the party of the KKK, Jim Crow, Andrew Jackson, etc.) BUT they no longer feel the need to pretend they're not soulless, hate-filled surrender monkeys sitting around on social trying to make everyone else feel as miserable as they do.

So, of course, when we see some sort of comeuppance for their behavior, such as cheering Trump's death when he was clearly not dead, we have to share it with our lovely, amazing, brilliant, and funny readers.

It appears that this person has lost their job.

Womp, womp, womp, womp.

BREAKING - Democrats are beginning to experience some major FAFO for making posts celebrating President Trump’s death, with one already fired from their job.



Not only is Trump alive, but now you have no job. pic.twitter.com/9iGDk3mbpo — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 31, 2025

Crazy how we don't feel even a little bit sorry for this person.

This is just delicious pic.twitter.com/Nb0XVekVdm — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 31, 2025

FAFO RIP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 31, 2025

Any day a liberal gets fired for being a big dummy is an awesome day. pic.twitter.com/xLqcZPHlwY — PigWar (@PigWar62030) August 31, 2025

Yes, we're finding it really hard to have much sympathy for this person.

Maybe in the future, don't be such a disgusting, heartless, obnoxious ghoul.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

