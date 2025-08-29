WATCH S.E. Cupp Take Nasty to a WHOLE New Level As She Compares Ashli Babbitt to Serial Killers (Vid)

What is it with Leftist women? They're so freaking MEAN. And please, spare us the claims that S.E. Cupp is some magical libertarian, because she's not. At least not anymore. Somewhere along the line, she let Trump-hate eat her up and turn her into someone the old Cupp would have made fun of.

We think? Who knows? Perhaps this was who she had been all along, and she had stopped hiding it.

This is pretty awful, comparing Ashli Babbitt, who was the only person actually killed on January 6, to serial killers.

What. The. Hell?

Watch:

S.E. Cupp compares Ashli Babbitt to serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer and David Berkowitz on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/01OwsHWp5Q — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 29, 2025

We told you, this is bad.

Babbitt isn't around to defend herself, which only makes it worse.

How many people did Ashli Babbitt kill if she was serial killer? Such depravity from CNN. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 29, 2025

Such depravity from S.E. Cupp.

“Overthrow the government” the minute I hear that - all credibility is lost. pic.twitter.com/v9lBrTm7q2 — Beth 🇺🇸 (@heritage_grl) August 29, 2025

But if Cupp doesn't throw that in she can't make her melodramatic case against Babbit.

Ashli was unarmed.

He gave her no warning.

Byrd approached with his finger ALREADY on the trigger, against protocol. He gave her no command for hands up. She had no weapon. It was murder.



He also left a gun in a bathroom once. Reckless trigger happy incompetence, strategically… — SheIsSealed!🙏 (@Frisky_gaijing) August 29, 2025

Cupp is right about how Trump turned people into different things; she's just not self-aware enough to know she is actually talking about herself.

