WATCH S.E. Cupp Take Nasty to a WHOLE New Level As She Compares Ashli Babbitt to Serial Killers (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on August 29, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

What is it with Leftist women? They're so freaking MEAN. And please, spare us the claims that S.E. Cupp is some magical libertarian, because she's not. At least not anymore. Somewhere along the line, she let Trump-hate eat her up and turn her into someone the old Cupp would have made fun of.

We think? Who knows? Perhaps this was who she had been all along, and she had stopped hiding it.

This is pretty awful, comparing Ashli Babbitt, who was the only person actually killed on January 6, to serial killers.

What. The. Hell?

Watch:

We told you, this is bad.

Babbitt isn't around to defend herself, which only makes it worse.

Such depravity from S.E. Cupp.

But if Cupp doesn't throw that in she can't make her melodramatic case against Babbit.

Cupp is right about how Trump turned people into different things; she's just not self-aware enough to know she is actually talking about herself.

