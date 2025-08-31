She's SLIPPING! Abigail Spanberger Loses It During Interview About Elections, DROPS an F-B...
VIP
Pathetic Pic-Post Proves Leftists Are Still REALLY Butthurt About Biden
Time to Give 'Em the Cracker Barrel Treatment: Netflix Co-Founder Funds Newsom's Plan...
Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS...
BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After...
Tex for Texas: World Series Champ Announces Run For Chip Roy's House Seat...
President Trump's Limestone Vendetta: 48 Hours in the Surveillance Chamber to Bust a...
Jessica Riedl's Trans Tantrum: Dispatch Pundit Fumes Over Facts Calling Out Shooter's Gend...
Tim Walz's VP Flop: Minnesota Might Say 'No Thanks' to Another Term of...
Troll Toll: Jasmine Crockett Posts Rant on X Decrying All the Attention She’s...
Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile...
Wigged Out Maxine Waters Wants to Invoke 'Article 25' to Oust 'Crazy' Trump
Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for...
Obscene Scene: DOJ Employee Who Shot Middle Finger at National Guard Troops Fired...

Stephen Miller Gives MASTER Class In Destroying Media Answering Question About Deporting Illegal 'MD Dad'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on August 31, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Stephen Miller knows how to handle the media.

Which is probably why they hate him so much.

Nobody makes them look dumber than Miller ... he honestly could teach a class in how to deal with them. A master class, even.

Advertisement

Watch how he responds when they ask about sending Kilmar Garcia, who does not want to go back El Salvador, home.

Right? He's here ILLEGALLY. America is not a travel agency; our job isn't to send these illegal aliens to a country of their choosing. Our job is to deport them, period. And the fact the media still doesn't get that is why we will never, ever hate them enough.

Well, that and how they framed a certain drunk-driving illegal as a pillar of his community ... no, we're not making that up.

Recommended

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH
Sam J.
Advertisement

Unless, of course, you're an illegal. Heh.

============================================================

Related:

She's SLIPPING! Abigail Spanberger Loses It During Interview About Elections, DROPS an F-Bomb (Watch)

Pathetic Pic-Post Proves Leftists Are Still REALLY Butthurt About Biden

Time to Give 'Em the Cracker Barrel Treatment: Netflix Co-Founder Funds Newsom's Plan to Rob GOP Voters

Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY EL SALVADOR ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH
Sam J.
She's SLIPPING! Abigail Spanberger Loses It During Interview About Elections, DROPS an F-Bomb (Watch)
Sam J.
Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'
Sam J.
Time to Give 'Em the Cracker Barrel Treatment: Netflix Co-Founder Funds Newsom's Plan to Rob GOP Voters
Sam J.
Jessica Riedl's Trans Tantrum: Dispatch Pundit Fumes Over Facts Calling Out Shooter's Gender Switcheroo
justmindy
President Trump's Limestone Vendetta: 48 Hours in the Surveillance Chamber to Bust a Clumsy Contractor
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH Sam J.
Advertisement