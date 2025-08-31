Stephen Miller Gives MASTER Class In Destroying Media Answering Question About Deporting Illegal 'MD Dad'

Stephen Miller knows how to handle the media.

Which is probably why they hate him so much.

Nobody makes them look dumber than Miller ... he honestly could teach a class in how to deal with them. A master class, even.

Advertisement

Watch how he responds when they ask about sending Kilmar Garcia, who does not want to go back El Salvador, home.

Stephen Miller on Kilmar Garcia saying "he doesn't want to go home to El Salvador": "We're not a travel booking agency. It's not our job to say to illegal alien terr*rists, 'pick your favorite destination in the world and we'll send you... there.'"pic.twitter.com/4k7NH51WbQ — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) August 30, 2025

Right? He's here ILLEGALLY. America is not a travel agency; our job isn't to send these illegal aliens to a country of their choosing. Our job is to deport them, period. And the fact the media still doesn't get that is why we will never, ever hate them enough.

Well, that and how they framed a certain drunk-driving illegal as a pillar of his community ... no, we're not making that up.

They need to go back and fight for improvements in their own home country. — Chris P Bacon 🥓 (@cdu424) August 31, 2025

Send his ass back where he belongs. Hint…..that ain’t Maryland — Jesse the Shellback (@jhparks27) August 31, 2025

You gotta love Stephen — Karen Mitchell (@keerimitchell14) August 31, 2025

Unless, of course, you're an illegal. Heh.

============================================================

Related:

She's SLIPPING! Abigail Spanberger Loses It During Interview About Elections, DROPS an F-Bomb (Watch)

Pathetic Pic-Post Proves Leftists Are Still REALLY Butthurt About Biden

Time to Give 'Em the Cracker Barrel Treatment: Netflix Co-Founder Funds Newsom's Plan to Rob GOP Voters

Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'

BAHAHA! Welcome to the Find OUT Part! --> Lefty Cries on X After Losing Job for Celebrating Trump's DEATH

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.