She's SLIPPING! Abigail Spanberger Loses It During Interview About Elections, DROPS an F-Bomb (Watch)

Gosh, Abigail Spanberger seems a bit ... tense. Nervous? Anxious? Worried? We suppose if we'd have had two weeks like she has, where her supporters reminded not only Virginia but America of just how racist and awful Democrats really are, we'd be a bit tense as well.

Especially when talking about efforts to win elections.

Even her own.

Now, we get it, Democrats for whatever reason have decided cursing somehow makes them more relatable of tougher (some idiot focus group likely said as much) but still, this comes off as desperate.

Big time.

Watch:

Does this sound like confidence or desperation?



"I'm unwilling in Virginia to wait for 2028. And so it is the harder route I'm not denying that, to say we're going to f*cking win those seats..."pic.twitter.com/I078moBaR7 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 31, 2025

She looks like some crazy PTA parent who just found out a fellow parent wanted to make cookies for her kid's class or something ...

Please note we did not make a boxed wine joke here. Oops, wait, we just did.

Our bad.

She is sounding like she’s slipping. She doesn’t deserve to win either. — JMD 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇱🇹 🇺🇸 (@tbbosdcguy) August 31, 2025

Right? It sounds like she knows she's in trouble. Then again, she'd have to be a complete not to know she's in trouble since she's lost 12 points in four months and Winsome is all but even with her now.

How anyone could vote for this crazy woman with racist followers is beyond us ... just sayin'.

