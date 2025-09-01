Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a WHOLE LOTTA DEI -Screenshots

It has gone from concerning to bad to worse for Lisa Cook. Sure, the mortgage fraud stuff is pretty damning, but when you look at other facets of her career, you see a pattern. And while we're certainly not DEI experts of any sort, her 85-page Tenure Packet released by Chris Brunet through an FOIA certainly gives us the impression that was the case.

Advertisement

See for yourselves:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: I obtained Lisa Cook’s 85-page Tenure Packet via FOIA. Download link below.



It’s heavily redacted, but here are the big takeaways:



1) Michigan State’s econ dept likely voted against tenure — but were overruled by the Dean. This means she was not even good enough… pic.twitter.com/m9vlRSvLIY — Chris Brunet (@chrisbrunet) September 1, 2025

Post continues:

... for tenure at MSU based on merit, yet somehow Fed Board material? 2) She got tenure despite her research record, not because of it. The tenure packet emphasizes her teaching ability and downplays her research. 3) She would not have gotten tenure without her now-debunked paper. 4) Her tenure packet lists her AER P&P as an AER, with an asterisk indicating it is peer-reviewed. She is lying about this paper being peer reviewed. 5) Every letter writer recognized her as an econ historian, not a macroeconomist or an international economist, which she self-proclaimed to be in Senate testimony.

Woof. So. Much. Woof.

Yes, good eye — it appears her department checked the ‘Do not reappoint’ box, and the redaction didn’t fully obscure it.https://t.co/vCQcZh6uHt — Chris Brunet (@chrisbrunet) September 1, 2025

Ruh-roh.

This is shockingly poor scholarship for someone granted tenure at a supposedly reputable university, with barely one article every two years, and even those padded with think tank pieces at Hoover. pic.twitter.com/99lxX5m1mm — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 1, 2025

Shockingly poor is putting it nicely.

That's never a choice you want to have to make.

Here’s a copy of her Atlanta mortgage. I’ve also posted a link to her Michigan Mortgage.



They both have a principal residence occupancy clause, and were signed within two weeks of each other. https://t.co/XqsLy8Ggfa — ILLINI (“IL eye nye”) (@IlliniProgrammr) September 1, 2025

Cue the Left telling us how paperwork and receipts are racist in 3... 2... 1...

============================================================

Related:

Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will Know When Trump REALLY Dies

'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY

Stephen Miller Gives MASTER Class In Destroying Media Answering Question About Deporting Illegal 'MD Dad'

She's SLIPPING! Abigail Spanberger Loses It During Interview About Elections, DROPS an F-Bomb (Watch)

Pathetic Pic-Post Proves Leftists Are Still REALLY Butthurt About Biden

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.