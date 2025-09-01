Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean...
Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a WHOLE LOTTA DEI -Screenshots

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

It has gone from concerning to bad to worse for Lisa Cook. Sure, the mortgage fraud stuff is pretty damning, but when you look at other facets of her career, you see a pattern. And while we're certainly not DEI experts of any sort, her 85-page Tenure Packet released by Chris Brunet through an FOIA certainly gives us the impression that was the case.

See for yourselves:  

Post continues:

... for tenure at MSU based on merit, yet somehow Fed Board material?

2) She got tenure despite her research record, not because of it. The tenure packet emphasizes her teaching ability and downplays her research.

3) She would not have gotten tenure without her now-debunked paper.

4) Her tenure packet lists her AER P&P as an AER, with an asterisk indicating it is peer-reviewed. She is lying about this paper being peer reviewed. 

5) Every letter writer recognized her as an econ historian, not a macroeconomist or an international economist, which she self-proclaimed to be in Senate testimony.

Woof. So. Much. Woof.

Ruh-roh.

Shockingly poor is putting it nicely.

That's never a choice you want to have to make.

Cue the Left telling us how paperwork and receipts are racist in 3... 2... 1...

