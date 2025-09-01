'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL...
Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will Know When Trump REALLY Dies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on September 01, 2025
Twitter

While we are definitely pretty hard on people on the Left (and even some people on the Right), we try pretty hard not to make things overly personal. In other words, we focus on criticizing the stupid things people say and do, rather than criticizing them personally for being dumb.

Sadly, we find ourselves at a point where we must address this personally with Rachel Bitecofer, as she has chosen to make it personal first.

Case in point, she thought it was somehow appropriate to joke not only about Trump supporters committing suicide, but of course, she compared Trump to Hitler as well.

We're not entirely sure you can get much uglier than this:

Wow.

What was it Michelle Obama once said? When we go low, they go high? Pretty sure people on the Left got their directions confused.

See? Usually we wouldn't include that post but ... well ... it seems only fair after Bitecofer joked about mass suicide.

We love that they used JD Vance's face for the eye roll meme.

Heh.

*cough cough*

Again. We don't usually encourage personal attacks such as this one, but once she crossed the line with digs and jokes about mass suicide, that was that.

It's true.

Calling her a sad, pathetic person is an insult to sad, pathetic people everywhere.

============================================================

============================================================

