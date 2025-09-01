Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will Know When Trump REALLY Dies

While we are definitely pretty hard on people on the Left (and even some people on the Right), we try pretty hard not to make things overly personal. In other words, we focus on criticizing the stupid things people say and do, rather than criticizing them personally for being dumb.

Sadly, we find ourselves at a point where we must address this personally with Rachel Bitecofer, as she has chosen to make it personal first.

Case in point, she thought it was somehow appropriate to joke not only about Trump supporters committing suicide, but of course, she compared Trump to Hitler as well.

We're not entirely sure you can get much uglier than this:

Guys, you’ll know when Trump is dead.



His cult will be committing mass suicide bc they can’t live in a world without Herr Trump.



You won’t miss it. — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 31, 2025

Wow.

What was it Michelle Obama once said? When we go low, they go high? Pretty sure people on the Left got their directions confused.

You sound obese, sweaty, and miserable. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 31, 2025

See? Usually we wouldn't include that post but ... well ... it seems only fair after Bitecofer joked about mass suicide.

We love that they used JD Vance's face for the eye roll meme.

Heh.

Just saying...a little bit of ozempic would do wonders for your mental health and outlook, Rachel. — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) August 31, 2025

*cough cough*

You find a job yet, Shamu? — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) September 1, 2025

Again. We don't usually encourage personal attacks such as this one, but once she crossed the line with digs and jokes about mass suicide, that was that.

pic.twitter.com/Di24Rjz7Bq — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) August 31, 2025

It's true.

Sad, pathetic post from a sad, pathetic person. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 31, 2025

Calling her a sad, pathetic person is an insult to sad, pathetic people everywhere.

